Weedsport Free Library: Gazebo concerts and more coming this summer

You know it’s almost summer when the Weedsport Free Library is announcing plans for the summer reading program and gazebo lineups! We are busy putting together a fun summer of entertainment and library fun for all ages.

Youth

Lego Club will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-13.

“Stories with Simcha” program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Share a story and snuggles with our reading dog, Simcha. This program is geared for kids up to 18 years old.

The summer reading program will set sail on June 27! This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and will run from June 27 through Aug. 13. We have a great lineup of programs and activities ready to launch, starting with our summer reading challenge! Kids up to age 9, pick up a challenge log and stickers at the library. For every 30 minutes you read (or are read to), place a sticker on your log. Bring the completed log back to the library toward the end of summer and receive a prize! Kids age 10-17, pick up a challenge punch card. Thirty minutes of reading equal 1 punch. Ten punches equal a prize!

We will also have our “adopt a pet” program this year. Fish for a stuffie from the library’s “ocean” when you pick up your summer reading challenge log. Read to your new friend for 15 minutes a day and mark the time on your log. The stuffie is yours to keep!

Family Story Time will be held at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. June 28, July 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 and 9. Join us for stories and play! This program is geared for children ages pre-K through second grade, but all children are welcome!

There will be a “Craft Day” from 1 to 3 p.m. June 30 at the library. Meet local artist Jonna Weaver and make two fun crafts to take home. The program is geared for kids ages 7-10 but all kids are welcome. We ask that an adult stay with a child age 6 and younger. Registration is required. Call the library at (315) 834-6222 or email youth@weedsportlibrary.org to register.

Stop into the library to pick up a flyer listing all the fun programs we have in store this summer! We are going to have a “whale of a time” at the Weedsport Free Library Summer Reading program!

Adults

Book Club will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday June 14. We will be discussing "The Girl from the Channel Islands" by Jenny Lecoat. Please email director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join. The more the merrier!

The library will be at the Trolley Park Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. Stop down to say hello, pick up a kid’s take-and-make craft, and see what the library is offering this summer!

We welcome our Weedsport alumni to visit the library June 17-18 during alumni weekend. Browse old yearbooks, have a refreshment and view our brick gardens.

Please note the library will be closed on Monday, July 4

Senior Cinema will be showing “Belfast” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. All are welcome!

The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

The Gazebo Gatherings will be in full swing this year! All shows will start at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at DB’s Drive-In. The lineup is as follows:

• Tuesday, July 12: Loren Barrigar and sons, world-class acoustic melodies

• Tuesday, July 19: Lock 52 Jazz Band, local favorites playing smooth jazz

• Tuesday, July 26: In Harmony, a unique blend of traditional music

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 3D (Dave, Dick and Duke), a new band playing a variety of music best described as “Americana”

• Tuesday, Aug. 9: Cap’n Dave’s Magic Treasure Hunt, a family-friendly magic show that celebrates reading and the magic found in books!

• Thursday, Aug. 18: Fabcats, a fabulous oldies rock group

Mark your calendars and get your folding chairs ready. Thank you to our very generous sponsors KeyBank, the village of Weedsport, the town of Brutus, the Friends of the Weedsport Library and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County. Thank you to DB’s Drive-In for hosting!

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222. Remember: "No place so near takes you so far."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0