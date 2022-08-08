Weedsport Free Library: Gazebo Gatherings and more this month

It’s hard to believe August is here already! At the library, we’re happy to help you enjoy the remainder of summer, whether that’s finding your next beach read or borrowing one of our passes!

You may know we have an Empire Pass for one vehicle entry to New York state parks available for you to borrow. New to us are two family passes to Sciencenter and a family pass to Cayuga Nature Center/Museum of the Earth. These are funded by the Myrtle Dee Nash Memorial Fund of Community Foundation of Tompkins County. Both museums are located in Ithaca and have much to offer the whole family. We invite you to borrow these passes and let us know what you think!

We have two Gazebo Gathering shows left for the season. Join us at DB’s Drive-In at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, for Cap’n Dave’s Magic Treasure Hunt, and Thursday, Aug. 18, for Fabcats. The rain location is the library. Thank you to our sponsors: KeyBank, the village of Weedsport, the town of Brutus, Friends of the Weedsport Library and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County. Thank you to DB’s Drive-In for hosting!

Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, to discuss a book of each member’s choosing. Please reach out to director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join.

Our Charity Knitting Group will meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Feel free to join this friendly and supportive group with your knitting or crochet project.

The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the library. We welcome all members of the Friends, and encourage new members to join the meeting and share ideas.

Our next Senior Cinema will be held at the library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. We will feature the adventure/comedy film “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. All are welcome and popcorn will be served!

Only a couple more weeks left of Weedsport Free Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program! We still have great programs in store for August!

“Cap’n Dave’s Magic Treasure Hunt” is coming to The Gazebo at DB’s Drive-In at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Cap'n Dave has lost his library card and, to find it, he will need your help — and a bit of magic! Join David Moreland, aka "The Great and Powerful Dave," for this 45-minute show packed with magic, mystery, comedy, puppets and audience participation! The show is targeted toward ages 4-10, but all are welcome! No need to register; just drop by The Gazebo at DB’s Drive-In for an evening of laughing and fun! Thank you to the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library

A Cayuga County 4-H representative will be at the library to give a demonstration/activity of the water cycle Fund for funding this performance from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 10. This program is geared for kids age 5-10 but all kids are welcome. To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call (315) 834-6222.

“Stories with Simcha” will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Share a story and snuggles with our reading dog, Simcha. This program is geared for kids up to 18 years old.

“Family Story Time” will be held at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories and play! This program is geared for children ages pre-K through second grade but all kids are welcome! “Toddler Rhyme Time” will be held at the library on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. This program features stories, songs and play and is geared for ages 18 months to 2 years old. No need to register for either program. Just come join us!

We’d love to know what you have been reading this summer! Come to the library and let us know. Don’t forget to bring your completed reading log with you. There is a prize waiting for you! If you haven’t picked up a reading log yet, it’s not too late! Along with the reading log, you will receive two free books and go fishing for a reading buddy! Our Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” runs until Aug. 13.