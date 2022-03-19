Weedsport Free Library: Get connected during National Library Week

Spring is nearly here, and with spring comes National Library Week! From April 3-9 Weedsport Free Library will join libraries across the country in celebration. The theme this year, “Connect with Your Library,'' promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries offer opportunities to connect not only with books, but media, ideas, classes and each other. During this week, the Friends of the Weedsport Library will be providing one on one sessions to assist our patrons with basic computer skills. Do you need help with setting up an email account, using Google Docs or just navigating the internet? Our Friends are here to help. Please call the library or email director@weedsportlibrary.org to let us know what you need help with and we will connect you with a Friend during National Library Week. Thank you, Friends, for your ongoing support.

Our knitting group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29. Bring your own knitting materials and join this informal group in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Join us for a craft night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Bring any project you are working on and enjoy the company of other crafters. Whether you are knitting, scrapbooking or just want to color, all are welcome!

Spring-themed Story Time sessions begin in March. Preschool Story Time is held every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. This program includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft, and it is geared for children 3-5 years old.

Toddler Rhyme Time is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play and is geared for children 18 moths through 2 years old. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child. Spring Story Times will be held from the beginning of March to the last full week of May.

Come to the library for Kids’ Take & Make craft kits for spring! These kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday and is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Family Story Time will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Join us for a spring-themed story and a craft.

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-13.

Join us for Family Flix featuring “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25. Based on the Norman Bridwell book series, Clifford is a gigantic lovable dog living in a New York apartment. Bring the whole family to this laugh out loud film for all ages.

The Stories with Simcha program will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26t. Simcha is an adorable Labradoodle (and the little sister of our previous reading dog, Koa, who retired) from PAWS of CNY and she loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Simcha! This is a fun way for your kids to practice their literacy skills! This program is open for ages 2-18.

Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Library run their book sale year-round during regular library hours. New donations come in every day and some loyal Friends of the Library sort and maintain the sale. Don’t forget about the numerous resources available for free with your library card! Browse the catalog for books, movies, audiobooks, digital downloads, databases and much more. Discover your passions and achieve your goals. Count the ways to connect at the library, the possibilities are endless!

Happy National Library Week! Join us in celebrating the many ways libraries are building strong communities and connections! We will be so glad to see you.

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

