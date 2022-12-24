Weedsport Free Library: Get to your public library in 2023

Happy new year from the library to you! We’d like to especially thank everyone for participating in our 2022 Holiday Raffle, Tribute Tree, or who visited the library with holiday cheer. As we reflect on 2022, we are grateful for our supportive patrons and community and we look forward to serving you all in 2023. If you don’t have a library card yet, there’s no time like the New Year to sign up. Use your library card to access items at the library as well as thousands of digital downloads. Stop into the library to pick up a card, or visit our website at weedsportlibrary.org.

Senior Cinema will show new release “Gigi and Nate” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. “Gigi and Nate” is a feel-good drama based on a true story. A young man finds comfort and hope with the help of a monkey after becoming quadriplegic. All are welcome, popcorn will be served.

Our adult book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to discuss James Patterson’s biography "The Last Days of John Lennon." All are welcome to join, the more the merrier. Please reach out to Samantha at director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join.

Our chair yoga program led by certified yoga instructor Patty Schneider will continue weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. All abilities and ages are welcome to join.

Our annual meeting, followed by the regular January board meeting, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Programming Room of the library. Board meetings are open to the public.

Wintertime Baby/Toddler Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth-2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement.

Stories with Simcha will be held from 5 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. Come and share a book and some cuddles with our reading dog! Simcha is certified with the PAWS of CNY program. No registration needed.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. This program is geared to kids ages 4-13. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly. Due to the high volume of donations we ask that donations be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for supporting the Friends!

We look forward to meeting your library needs in the new year. Best wishes for a happy, healthy and successful 2023! Remember to give yourself credit for all you’ve accomplished in 2022, even if it’s just getting through another year. We’re in this together!

Library holiday hours: Closed Saturday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 26; Saturday, Dec. 31; and Monday, Jan. 2. We wish you a happy holiday season.