Weedsport Free Library: Give libraries a try in the new year

Well, it’s time to think ahead to a brand new year and I can bet all of you reading this are ready for a new year and a new start! What do you think my No 1 recommendation for a New Year’s resolution continues to be? Visit your public library, of course! Your local library can help you with your resolutions, new objectives, a habit to break, new things to try or whatever your goals are for the new year.

Having trouble coming up with your resolution list? Here are some suggestions on how the library can help you meet your 2021 goals:

If you don’t have a library card, your first resolution of 2021 should be to visit your nearby library and get one. Use your library card to borrow items at the library, manage your account online and access the electronic databases/digital downloads. Library staff members would be happy to assist you with using any of the resources mentioned in this article. The nine public libraries in Cayuga County are members of the Finger Lakes Library System and are linked electronically. You may use your one library card at any other Finger Lakes Library System member library!