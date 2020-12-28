Weedsport Free Library: Give libraries a try in the new year

Well, it’s time to think ahead to a brand new year and I can bet all of you reading this are ready for a new year and a new start! What do you think my No 1 recommendation for a New Year’s resolution continues to be? Visit your public library, of course! Your local library can help you with your resolutions, new objectives, a habit to break, new things to try or whatever your goals are for the new year.
Having trouble coming up with your resolution list? Here are some suggestions on how the library can help you meet your 2021 goals:
If you don’t have a library card, your first resolution of 2021 should be to visit your nearby library and get one. Use your library card to borrow items at the library, manage your account online and access the electronic databases/digital downloads. Library staff members would be happy to assist you with using any of the resources mentioned in this article. The nine public libraries in Cayuga County are members of the Finger Lakes Library System and are linked electronically. You may use your one library card at any other Finger Lakes Library System member library!
Reading and listening digitally have become even more popular during COVID days. As a cardholder you have access to some wonderful digital choices. Go to the online card catalog at www.flls.org and choose your home library. Once you are in “PowerPac” (the online card catalog), click on “eBooks and eAudiobooks.” OverDrive audio and ebooks can be downloaded to your phone, an mp3 player and/or an ereader at no charge.
If you have young children in your midst, we continue to offer virtual programming. It is our fondest desire to resume live story hour in the library. Until we can safely do that, Mrs. Quinn is doing a wonderful virtual story time that is posted every Thursday both on the Weedsport Free Library Facebook page and also on the library’s website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become life-long members of your community library!
Kids’ Take & Make craft kits will continue for January. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday and is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.
The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints we ask that donation of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs.
We look forward to meeting your library needs in the new year. Best wishes for a happy, healthy and successful 2021 ... hang in there!
Library holiday hours: The library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.