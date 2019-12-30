Well, it’s time to think ahead to a brand new year! What do you suppose I would suggest for your No. 1 New Year’s resolution? Visit your public library, of course! What a great time to get energized and excited about a new year and new goals. Your local library can help you with your resolutions, new objectives, a habit to break, new things to try, or whatever your goals are for the new year. All nine Cayuga County public libraries have resources that will help you accomplish great things this next year. Having trouble coming up with your resolution list? Here are some suggestions on how the library can help you meet your 2020 goals:
• Make more time to read! Read a book by an author you’ve never read before. We all have our favorite genres, but sometimes it’s fun to go out on a literary limb. An easy way to explore new authors and genres with your library card is using Novelist, an electronic fiction readers' guide. To access Novelist, go to flls.org, click on “Online Databases," “Literature and Books” and then “Novelist Plus Guide.”
• Reading and listening digitally continues to grow in popularity. As a cardholder, you have access to some wonderful digital choices. Go to the online card catalog at flls.org and choose your home library. Once you are in PowerPac (the online card catalog), click on “eBooks and eAudiobooks.” OverDrive audio and e-books can be downloaded to your phone, an mp3 player and/or an e-reader at no charge. Digital magazines are available by clicking on “eMagazines” to access RBDigital.
• If you don’t have a library card, your first resolution of 2020 should be to visit your nearby library and get one. Use your library card to borrow items at the library, manage your account online and access the electronic databases/digital downloads. Library staff members would be happy to assist you with using any of the resources mentioned in this article. The nine public libraries in Cayuga County are members of the Finger Lakes Library System and are linked electronically. You may use your one library card at any other Finger Lakes Library System member library!
As always, we have some upcoming program notes to share with you. The library is a great way to connect with others in your community. We invite and encourage you to visit and spend some time with us:
The knit/crochet charity group will be gathering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, to work on a great project. Crocheted squares will be assembled into twin bed covers for patients in the behavioral health unit at Auburn Community Hospital. Bring a yarn needle if you have one along with a bag lunch and a drink. Come join this wonderful group of stitchers whose desire is to warm hearts!
Senior Cinema at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, will feature the movie “Downton Abbey.” A worldwide phenomenon, “Downton Abbey" returns as a spectacular motion picture, with the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff preparing for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue that leaves the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast, this grand cinematic experience will have you cheering for your favorite characters all over again.
Family Flicks will feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. When her parents disappear in search of the Lost City of Gold, Dora swings into action on a wild quest to find them. Follow Dora and her friends as they navigate the jungle, outrun treasure hunters and unlock the mystery of the fabled city. Popcorn will be provided!
Winter bingo for kids! Join us from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Players ages 5-11 can win “Bingo snowballs” that they can redeem for prizes!
Winter storytimes will begin the week of Jan. 5. Preschool Story Time is 10:15 to 11 Tuesday mornings. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is 10:30 to 11 Thursday mornings and is for children 15 months to age 3. This program includes board books, songs, crafts and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library! As a reminder, when Weedsport school has a delay, Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time will be cancelled that day.
Lego Club will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
Holiday hours: The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
We look forward to meeting your library needs in the new year. Best wishes for a happy, healthy and successful 2020.