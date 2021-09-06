Weedsport Free Library: Library cards are for all ages

We hope you had an enjoyable summer! We have certainly covered a variety of weather conditions over the course of the season — from dry and hot to flood warnings!

September is when we observe the importance of having a library card. While the focus is usually on children signing up for cards in September, there are several resources for adults that can be accessed with a card as well. Audio books and e-books are just the beginning! Here are a few more:

• Delve into your family history at HeritageQuest.

• Learn a new language with Mango Languages.

• At Job Now, you can update your resume, get interview tips and receive many helpful resources for your job search.

All of these online resources and more can be accessed with your library card. Simply go to weedsportlibrary.org and from there, click on "Catalog" and then "Online Databases." From there you will find a treasure trove of databases! And all you need is your library card!

Plans for fall children’s programming are in the works. Be watching for updates!

As an act of keeping our patrons safe, we ask that you wear a mask when entering the library, whether you have been vaccinated or not.

We wish students, the teaching community and families a successful year of learning. Reach out to your library, we are committed to helping however we can.

Linda Quinn is the interim director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

