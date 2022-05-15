Weedsport Free Library: Movie night, plant swap and more this spring

If you’ve been in town lately, you have likely noticed our sidewalks on East Brutus Street getting a makeover. The library will remain open throughout construction, and along with new sidewalks there’s much at the library to look forward to this spring!

Our Field of Honor 2022 will honor veterans who have passed away. For a $5 donation, a 12-by-18-inch American flag will be proudly displayed on our front lawn and lit at night. The names of the honored veterans are listed in the front window of the library. To order a flag, you can stop into the library or print a form from our website at weedsportlibrary.org/field-of-honor-2022. Flags will be displayed from May 27 through June 13. The last day to order is May 25.

May Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday May 17, and will cover Nadia Hashimi’s debut novel "The Pearl That Broke Its Shell," a tale covering the lives of two Afghan women surviving by adopting the custom of bacha posh, or dressing as a boy until being of marriageable age. Please contact the library if you’d like to join club — the more the merrier.

Craft night will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Bring any craft project you are working on and enjoy the company of others. All are welcome, no registration required.

Our knitting group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. All are welcome to join. A crocheting project certainly wouldn’t be turned away.

The library will be holding its bi-annual plant swap starting Monday, June 6, and continuing through Saturday, June 11. During this time bring any plant you’d like to leave or swap, fill out a brief description, and take a new one home with you! Both outdoor and houseplants are welcome.

Senior Cinema at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, will feature the 2021 version of “West Side Story” directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg. Popcorn will be served, we can’t wait to see you there!

The Red Cross will be providing free trainings at the library open to ages 13 and older at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. "Be Red Cross Ready" is a home emergency preparedness training that covers general home emergencies and house fires. A hands-only CPR training will follow, covering the basics of this lifesaving skill. These trainings would be great for young teens getting comfortable staying home alone, older adults or caregivers, in addition to general adults. Registration is required. Please call the library to register.

Come to Family Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20! We will be featuring the movie “Turning Red." From Disney: "Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically always), she 'poofs' into a giant red panda! 'Turning Red' is rated PG with a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes." Popcorn and water bottles will also be provided. Children age 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4 to 13. No need to register.

Come to storytime at the library! Toddler Rhyme Time is a weekly program that is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program includes stories, songs and play and is geared for children 18 months to 2 years old. Caregivers are encouraged to participate.

It’s almost time for Weedsport Free Library’s Summer Reading Program 2022! This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities." Registration begins on June 27. Here’s a sneak peek: We have many special programs already planned including a magician, a theater group, a touring hands-on physics group and even a pirate! Plus much more! Be on the lookout for specific details at the library!

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222. Remember: "No place so near takes you so far."

