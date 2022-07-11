Weedsport Free Library: New digital resources now available

Weedsport Free Library has some new items available for you to borrow! We have added four Kindle Paperwhites and a mobile hot spot to our collection to expand access to digital resources, e-content and home internet access. Thank you to the Finger Lakes Library System for awarding the library funds from the 2022 Outreach Mini Grant to make these purchases. Additionally, we now have a telehealth kit, including a Chromebook, hot spot and health literacy materials to be used for visits with health care providers, including therapists and counselors, and also to participate in support groups for grief, cancer, caregivers, etc. Private space is available at the library by reservation, or borrow the kit to complete appointments in the privacy of your home. If you aren’t tech-savvy, but would like to enjoy using any of these new items, please feel free to sign up for a tech help session with our friendly staff. Please email director@weedsportlibrary.org or call (315) 824-6222 to sign up for a session.

The Gazebo Gatherings are nearly here! All shows will start at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at DB’s Drive-In. The lineup is as follows:

• Tuesday, July 12: Loren Barrigar and sons, world-class acoustic melodies

• Tuesday, July 19: Lock 52 Jazz Band, local favorites playing smooth jazz

• Tuesday, July 26: In Harmony, a unique blend of traditional music

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 3D (Dave, Dick and Duke), a new band playing a variety of music best described as “Americana”

• Tuesday, Aug. 9: Cap’n Dave’s Magic Treasure Hunt, a family-friendly magic show that celebrates reading and the magic found in books!

• Thursday, Aug. 18: Fabcats, a fabulous oldies rock group

Thank you to our generous sponsors KeyBank, the village of Weedsport, the town of Brutus, Friends of the Weedsport Free Library and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County. Thank you to DB’s Drive-In for hosting! The rain location will be the library.

Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, to discuss Yaa Gyasi’s novel "Homegoing." Please reach out to the library to join.

Join the Friends of the Weedsport Free Library for a boat tour on Skaneateles Lake on July 20. Buy a ticket at midlakesnavigation.com for the 2 p.m. tour. In the notes section, include that you are with the Friends. The cost is $22 and due online upon registration. Meet at the pier at 1:40 p.m. and have a great trip!

Visit the library at the second annual Trolley Park Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Pick up a take-and-make craft for kids and learn what’s new at the library!

Join us for Senior Cinema featuring the 2022 film “Downton Abbey: A New Era” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the library. Haven’t watched the prequel yet? No worries, the film is enjoyable as a standalone. Popcorn will be served. All are welcome.

Weedsport Free Library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” continues! Here is the lineup for July:

• Pop-Up-Physics from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 12, at the library. Join us for hands-on exhibits from an eccentric science museum! Registration is required.

• EPIC Training Courses on Saturday, July 16, at the library. There are two courses being offered this summer. Social Networking Security will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 8-12. Topics will include keeping your identity safe, cyber texting and gaming bullying, offline repercussions, the suicide epidemic, new laws about cyberbullying and getting help when being bullied. Registration is required. Then, Babysitters Training will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 11-15. This course teaches the roles and responsibilities of a babysitter, including skills in accident prevention, first aid and abdominal thrusts for choking victims. Each participant will receive a workbook and a certification card upon completion. Bring a bagged lunch. Registration is required.

• Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 19 and 26, at the Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion at Trolley Park. Join Miss Linda for stories, games, songs and play! This is geared for pre-K through second grade, but all kids are welcome! No need to register.

• Stories with Simcha from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the library. Share a story and snuggles with our reading dog, Simcha. No need to register.

• Lego Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-13. No need to register.

To register for any programs, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Don’t forget to sign your child up for our summer reading challenge! Kids up to age 9 receive a reading log and stickers. For every 30 minutes they read (or are read to), place a sticker on the reading log. Bring the completed log back to the library and receive a prize! Kids age 10-17 will receive a punch card. Every 30 minutes of reading equal 1 punch. When 10 punches are complete, bring the card to the library and receive a prize! One reading log or punch card per child.

Toddler Rhyme Time is at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the library for ages 18 months to 3 years old. Join Miss Linda for a story, songs and play!