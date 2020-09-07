Weedsport Free Library: Now more than ever, use your library card

We have weathered the COVID-19 storm for almost six months now. Every day we continue with the goal of staying well. These unusual times have certainly required an extra measure of flexibility, perseverance and patience. The library is back to normal hours and patrons are coming in; I don’t know who is happier, the patrons or the staff! It is wonderful to connect with our patrons again and we continue to offer curbside service for those who desire it.
September is always the month we make note of the importance of having a library card. While we usually concentrate on children signing up for cards in September, this year it is quite clear that having a library card at any age is essential. Whether a patron visits the library and/or uses the library digital resources, a library card is a lifeline for life. So many things feel different this year, but one thing hasn’t changed — the value of a library card.
Fall programming for children will continue “the corona way." We look forward to our story hour friends sharing story hours and playing together at the library. Until we can safely do that, Mrs. Quinn will continue virtual sessions. Virtual storytimes for the fall will be posted on Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook every Thursday beginning Sept. 24. Storytime is geared for children ages 2 to 5. Each week will feature a special fall theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. Craft kits will be available for pickup at the library. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
The Friends of the Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Bring your mask and join us; new Friends are always welcome! The Friends' used book sale is ongoing during regular library hours. Due to the need to quarantine items, we ask that donations be limited to one bag or box per week. The Friends have resumed sorting and are adding new items every few days. There are lots of choices and low prices; come in and enjoy browsing!
We wish students, the teaching community and families a successful year of learning. Reach out to your library; we are committed to helping however we can. “Because libraries bring people together even when we have to stay apart.” — ilovelibraries.org/librariestransform. Stay well and don’t forget to keep your flexibility, perseverance and patience handy.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
