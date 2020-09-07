Weedsport Free Library: Now more than ever, use your library card

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have weathered the COVID-19 storm for almost six months now. Every day we continue with the goal of staying well. These unusual times have certainly required an extra measure of flexibility, perseverance and patience. The library is back to normal hours and patrons are coming in; I don’t know who is happier, the patrons or the staff! It is wonderful to connect with our patrons again and we continue to offer curbside service for those who desire it.

September is always the month we make note of the importance of having a library card. While we usually concentrate on children signing up for cards in September, this year it is quite clear that having a library card at any age is essential. Whether a patron visits the library and/or uses the library digital resources, a library card is a lifeline for life. So many things feel different this year, but one thing hasn’t changed — the value of a library card.