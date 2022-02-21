Weedsport Free Library: Partnership expands e-book selection

Spring is on the horizon! As we look forward to warmer weather and celebrate Women’s History Month in March, there’s much to do at the library. Tax forms should be arriving any day. We will have both state and federal forms with instructions free of charge.

The library is hosting a Share the Love food drive throughout the remainder of February to benefit the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Share the love by dropping off nonperishable food items to the library. Canned soups are especially needed at this time.

Finger Lakes Library System has teamed up with the Ontario Wayne Wyoming Livingston and Southern Tier library systems to share OverDrive collections. That means with your Finger Lakes library card, you can now have access to titles in all three collections on the Libby app. Libby gives you access to thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks on your Kindle or other device to borrow from the library for free.

Speaking of Libby, do you need help setting up or using the Libby app on your Kindle or other device? We can help you with a one-on-one tutorial. Time slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call the library at (315) 834-6222 to reserve a time slot.

Craft nights will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Bring any craft project you’re working on, whether it’s knitting, sewing, scrapbooking, etc., and enjoy the company of other crafters. All are welcome.

Book club will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. We will be discussing psychological thriller "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides. Interested in joining? Stop into the library, call or email director@weedsportlibrary.org to request a book.

Knitting Group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Bring your own knitting materials and join this informal group in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Senior Cinema will feature “Suffragette” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. “Suffragette” stars Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Academy Award winner Meryl Streep in a moving drama about the women’s fight for equality in 20th century Britain.

"PAW Patrol: The Movie" will be shown at the library at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. The PAW Patrol is on a roll — in their first big-screen adventure! With help from a new pup, Liberty, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City from their rival, Humdinger. Can the PAW Patrol save the city before it's too late? “PAW Patrol: The Movie" is rated G with a runtime of 88 minutes. Bring the kids for a snack and a fun movie! Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Come to the library while school is out!

The Stories with Simcha program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, March 19. Simcha is an adorable Labradoodle (and the little sister of our previous reading dog, Koa, who retired) from PAWS of CNY who loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Simcha! This is a fun way for your kids to practice their literacy skills! This program is open for ages 2 to 18.

Weekly take-and-make craft kits will begin again in March. The kits are geared for ages 3 to 7 and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Preschool Story Time is held at 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday. This program includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft. Toddler Rhyme Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child. Please note, there will be no Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time on Feb. 22 and 24 because of mid-winter recess at Weedsport schools.

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4 to 13. Please note, Lego Club is canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Stay warm, stay well and come visit the library soon!

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

