Libraries, in addition to all of the services they provide, also strive to be a place in the community for people to connect. Weedsport Free Library is connecting people in several different ways this month!

Honor your lost veteran this Memorial Day with our Field of Honor. For a donation of $5, an American flag (12 by 18 inches) will be placed in our Field of Honor in the front of the library building. His/her name, rank, branch of service, war served and the name of the donor will be placed on a list and posted in our front window. You may order your flag in person, at the library or by mail to Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, NY 13166. Order forms may be printed from the library website, weedsportlibrary.org. The last day to place your order will be Wednesday, May 24. Your flag will be displayed from Friday, May 26, through Thursday, June 15. You may pick up your flag at Weedsport Free Library after Friday, June 16.

Our Artist’s Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Bring an art project you are working on along with your supplies, and work alongside others in a relaxed atmosphere.

Chair Yoga classes are held at 10:30 Wednesday mornings. All ages, body types and fitness levels are welcome. Come as you are and have fun as you build muscle strength, increase flexibility and agility, reduce stress and improve your balance!

A representative of Wellcare will be at the library to answer your Medicare questions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

A representative from Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca will be at the library from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to answer questions concerning Medicaid.

Writer’s Group will begin meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. All adults are welcome! Bring a piece to share with the group.

An Arby’s night to benefit Weedsport Free Library will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Arby's at 2767 Route 31 in Weedsport. During that time, 15% of sales will go to the library. There will be a book sale, library information and a raffle to win a fun gift basket! Take a break from cooking for an evening and join us at Arby’s!

A ceremony commemorating 100 years of Girl Scouts in Weedsport will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Twenty-five years ago, our 75th anniversary celebration was held in front of the Weedsport Free Library. At that time, a time capsule was buried by the Weedsport Girl Scout troops. On May 20, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary and open the capsule! If you are a former Weedsport Girl Scout, or are in contact with any former Weedsport Girl Scouts, please consider spreading the word and joining us for this event! A small ceremony will take place before the opening of the capsule and refreshments will be served after. T-shirts for the 100th anniversary are available to purchase. For more information, contact the library at (315) 834-6222 or director@weedsportlibrary.org.

Baby/Toddler Storytime will be taking a break for now, but stay tuned for updates on when Family Storytime will be starting up this summer!

Manga Club will be meeting on Thursday, May 18. You can come any time between 3:20 and 5 p.m., and you don’t have to stay the whole time. This month, we will be discussing cosplay and voice acting. Registration is required, and snacks and water will be provided! The club is for ages 13 to 18. See you there!

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25. This program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.

Weedsport Free Library will be closed on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day.

Come connect in many ways at the library!