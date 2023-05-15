Related to this story

John "Jack" F. Cavanaugh

CAVANAUGH, John "Jack" F., 84, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 7,2023. A calling hour will be held this Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10 to 11:…

