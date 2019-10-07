There is a harvest of activities happening at the library in October!
School’s out, library’s in on Columbus Day! At 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, “Paw Patrol: Halloween Heroes” will be shown. Join a costume caper on Cap’n Turbot’s haunted ship, track down a mysterious ghost, explore a creepy cabin, help a lost baby bat, save a pumpkin patch, stop a corn maze catastrophe and more! The movie has a run time of 88 minutes. We ask that children younger than 6 be accompanied by an adult. “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” will be shown at 1 p.m. Two boys unleash Halloween monster mayhem when they open a mysterious locked book they found in an old abandoned house, including witches, werewolves and giant gummy bears.
Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
Family Flicks will feature “Toy Story 4” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy named Forky to her room, a road trip adventure with old and new friends shows Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Come and enjoy popcorn and a movie!
Story time programs for the fall are well underway! The preschool program is 10:15 to 11 Tuesday mornings. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is 10:30 to 11 Thursday mornings and is for babies to age 3. This program includes board books, songs and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library.
The charity knitting/crochet group will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Simply knit or crochet scarves/hats with others! It's informal and no knitting experience is required; we have supplies if you don’t. If the time isn’t convenient and you knit at home, you are welcome to donate your creations, too! Enjoy creating with others for a great cause.
“Senior Cinema” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, will feature the newly released movie “The Sun is Also a Star.” A college-bound romantic and a Jamaica-born pragmatist meet — and fall for each other— over one magical day in New York City in this modern-day story about finding love against all odds. Bring a friend and let us entertain you!
We are pleased to share that the Friends of the Library will be sponsoring a Pumpkin Patch Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. This year, we once again invite community members to decorate a pumpkin that we will provide. Pick up your pumpkin starting Thursday, Oct. 17. Don’t forget to name your pumpkin, too! Please return it to the library by 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 (you will get to keep it after the open house). Face painting, cookie decorating, cider and doughnut holes will round out the fun. New fall books for all ages will be on display and available to check out. The "buy one, get one free" book sale has been extended through October! Join the Friends; they are a fun and hardworking group of community members who love the library. The Friends will be kicking off a fabulous and very special fundraiser at the open house, too. The library has collaborated with Chris Baker, a very gifted local artist, to produce a 2020 calendar of his seasonal paintings, which depict scenes in and around the Finger Lakes area. The calendars will be sold for $12; however, we will be running a kickoff special of two for $20 the first week of sales (Friday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Nov. 1). Chris will be on hand to sign calendars at the open house and the original paintings will be on display. After the open house, the calendars will be available for sale at the library while supplies lasts.
If you are a gardener/plant lover, the library is hosting a fall perennial and houseplant swap from Monday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 26, during regular library hours. Bring labeled and packaged plants to share, and take home a new treasure for your own garden or home. Don’t forget to sign out one of our great gardening books, too!
Enjoy the beauty of autumn on your way to the library, see you for all of our October offerings!