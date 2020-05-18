Weedsport Free Library: Resources before reopening

Hello there, I hope you are safe and well as I write this third article during the coronavirus quarantine. No matter the age, this situation has altered life as we know it. We are beginning to see movement on plans for the state to reopen. Information changes daily; we will post plans as soon as we know them. For today, we continue to quarantine.
1. Just as I wrote last month, first and foremost, respect the authorities and honor what they are asking us to do. The goal is for us to stay safe and healthy. Let’s do our part to get on the other side of this.
2. Please continue to explore all of our digital resources. You can go to our website, weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the catalog,” then choose “Digital downloads.” From there you can click on e-audiobooks, e-books and e-magazines. If you click on “Digital databases,” you will see a great list of electronic resources. All can be accessed for free with your library card number! Another way to access digital resources is to scroll down on our homepage, look for buttons on the lefthand side, and you can choose from these links: PowerPAC, OverDrive, digital magazines, JobNow, Mango and Tumble Book Library. Should you need assistance with any of these resources, just email or call the library and leave a message. Help is on the way!
3. If you have items checked out on a Finger Lakes member library card, due dates have been moved to July 6, so don’t be worried about them becoming overdue.
4. The Friends of the Library purchase our subscription to BookPage, and patrons look for it each month! If you are having withdrawal from this great publication, there is wonderful news! BookPage has made all of the 2020 issues available online! Just go to issuu.com/book_page. This made my day, and I hope it makes yours. Enjoy reading about reading!
5. We ask that if you have book donations, please hang onto them for now. We will let you know when we are able to accept items again.
Mrs. Quinn can’t wait for children’s activities to resume. In the meantime, here are some online ideas to share with your child:
Online storytime is continuing. Storytimes are available on Thursdays. Once a month, we will go live on Zoom at 10 a.m.! Find the link on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page. Each week we will share books, songs and a craft! A link to complete directions for the craft will follow that day’s storytime.
Lego Club announcement: Let’s try a Virtual Lego Club for May! At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, tune in on Zoom for a fun story and then make a Lego creation based on the story that was read. Join a second Zoom call at 7 p.m. to see what everyone made! Send a private message on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page, or send an email to youth@weedsportlibrary.org to register. We want to see your Lego creativity!
I look forward to the day when the door is open and you walk in the library. Until then, our contact information is at the end of this column. Reach out to us: We will be checking voicemail, email and postal mail. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and website. I am determined to stay connected! Continue to be brave, strong, positive and well!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library.
