Weedsport Free Library: Resources before reopening

4. The Friends of the Library purchase our subscription to BookPage, and patrons look for it each month! If you are having withdrawal from this great publication, there is wonderful news! BookPage has made all of the 2020 issues available online! Just go to issuu.com/book_page. This made my day, and I hope it makes yours. Enjoy reading about reading!

5. We ask that if you have book donations, please hang onto them for now. We will let you know when we are able to accept items again.

Mrs. Quinn can’t wait for children’s activities to resume. In the meantime, here are some online ideas to share with your child:

Online storytime is continuing. Storytimes are available on Thursdays. Once a month, we will go live on Zoom at 10 a.m.! Find the link on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page. Each week we will share books, songs and a craft! A link to complete directions for the craft will follow that day’s storytime.

Lego Club announcement: Let’s try a Virtual Lego Club for May! At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, tune in on Zoom for a fun story and then make a Lego creation based on the story that was read. Join a second Zoom call at 7 p.m. to see what everyone made! Send a private message on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page, or send an email to youth@weedsportlibrary.org to register. We want to see your Lego creativity!

I look forward to the day when the door is open and you walk in the library. Until then, our contact information is at the end of this column. Reach out to us: We will be checking voicemail, email and postal mail. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and website. I am determined to stay connected! Continue to be brave, strong, positive and well!

Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library.

