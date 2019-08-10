You know it’s August when the state fair and back-to-school shopping enter the conversation. Hope you’ve had a great summer so far; we still have a few weeks left!
The Friends of the Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the gazebo next to D.B.’s in Weedsport. Grab some ice cream and enjoy while we plan for the upcoming months. Come join this friendly group of people who work hard at enhancing your library programming and services with their efforts. The rain location for the meeting will be the library.
The charity knitting/crochet group will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Bring a bag lunch if you’d like! We are building a stash of hats for distribution in the fall!
Senior Cinema at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, will feature the newly released movie “A Dog’s Journey.” Picking up where “A Dog's Purpose” left off, Ethan's (Dennis Quaid) beloved dog Bailey (voiced again by Josh Gad) finds a new destiny: protecting Ethan's granddaughter CJ (Kathryn Prescott) at any cost. Bailey's adventure through multiple lives is filled with love, friendship and devotion as he and CJ experience joy and heartbreak, music and laughter, and a few really good belly rubs. Bring a friend and enjoy the movie in the comfort of our air-conditioned programming room.
The Family Flicks movie for August will be “Dumbo." A struggling circus makes an incredible comeback with a baby elephant that can fly, but when they attract a new investor, they soon discover his new plans conceal dark secrets. “Dumbo” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
A reminder to summer reading program participants: Don’t forget to turn your completed reading logs into the library so you can collect your prize! Congratulations on all those books you’ve read this summer!
Our fall programming is fast approaching! Storytime programs for the fall will begin the week of Sept. 8. The preschool program will be 10:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 10. This program is for children 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 12, and is for babies through age 2. This program includes board books, songs and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library. September is Library Card Sign-up Month! Anyone getting a library for the first time will receive not only their library card, but a little prize!
The Cayuga Community Health Network, in collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, is offering a free six-week workshop series designed for parents of toddlers. “Recipe for Better Mealtimes” teaches you tips on how to encourage your child to try new foods and make mealtimes run smoother. Parents will learn about feeding practices and skills necessary to help their children develop healthy eating habits and be less picky. This is a fun, hands-on series where parents and children learn and eat together. The series begins from 10:30 to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, and continues through Monday, Sept. 23 (no class Labor Day), at the library. Spots are limited, so call (315) 252-4212 or email Holly at hbeauchine@cayugahealthnetwork.org to register.
Looking ahead, the library will be closed on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2). We wish all the students a successful year of learning!