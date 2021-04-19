Weedsport Free Library: Saying goodbye to fines, hello to a new director

Our children’s programming continues to be virtual due to COVID-19. Mrs. Quinn is busy making plans for the summer reading program and how it will look this year. It is our hope to provide a safe, fun and more normal summer reading program experience. Details for the summer will be announced within the next few weeks. In the meantime, join Mrs. Quinn for virtual storytime on Thursdays! Each session is posted on Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook and website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs and finger plays. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!

Come to the library for children's take-and-make craft kits for spring! These kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday, which is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Stop by the library and check out the new children’s books! New books can also be viewed on the library’s website. Go to weedsportlibrary.org and click on “search the catalog.” Once there, scroll through the new books list.