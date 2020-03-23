Weedsport Free Library: Serving the community through COVID-19

Hello there! As I write this column, nothing about our day here at the library is normal. Due to the coronavirus situation, all of the 33 public libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System are closed. This time of year we are usually gearing up for spring programming and National Library Week. Instead, we are looking at a calendar of cancelled events and meetings. The Weedsport Free Library is closed through Monday, April 13. It is difficult to even write those words. We are all about being here for our community and are feeling pretty helpless at the moment. However, we are a hearty bunch and while much is out of our control, here are some things you do have control over:
1. First and foremost, respect the authorities and honor what they are asking us to do. The goal is for us to stay safe and healthy.
2. Explore all of our digital resources. You can go to our website, weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the catalog,” then choose “Digital Downloads.” From there you can click on "eAudiobooks, eBooks and eMagazines." If you click on “Digital Databases,” you will see a great list of electronic resources, all can be accessed for free with your library card number! Another way to access digital resources is to scroll down on our homepage, look for buttons on the left-hand side, where you can choose from these links: PowerPAC, OverDrive, Digital Magazines, JobNow, mango and Tumble Book Library. Even more great resources can be explored by visiting the Finger Lakes Library System homepage at flls.org/public.
3. If you have items checked out on a Finger Lakes member library card, due dates have been moved to May 1, so don’t be worried about them becoming overdue.
3. If you find yourself home more than usual, catch up on projects that you keep moving down on the list.
4. If you have a hobby, see what you have on hand and make something! I, for one, have several unfinished sewing and needlework projects that just might see some action.
5. Check on your loved ones, family and friends. We are all in this together, ask if there is something you can do or provide.
My fondest desire is that by the time I write next month’s column, the worst is behind us and we can say we weathered the storm, becoming braver and stronger by the day.
While I might have more questions than answers, and things feel uncertain, I do know for a fact that your local library cares so much about you. I can’t wait until the door is unlocked and you come walking in the library. Until then, our contact information is at the end of this column. Reach out to us, we will be checking voicemail, email and postal mail. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and website. I will leave you with, “Please stay positive and well!”
Remember, “No Place So Near Takes You So Far.” Our homepage is weedsportlibrary.org. Call us at (315) 834-6222. Email us at director@weedsportlibrary.org. Find us on Facebook!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library.