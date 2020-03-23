Weedsport Free Library: Serving the community through COVID-19

3. If you have items checked out on a Finger Lakes member library card, due dates have been moved to May 1, so don’t be worried about them becoming overdue.

3. If you find yourself home more than usual, catch up on projects that you keep moving down on the list.

4. If you have a hobby, see what you have on hand and make something! I, for one, have several unfinished sewing and needlework projects that just might see some action.

5. Check on your loved ones, family and friends. We are all in this together, ask if there is something you can do or provide.

My fondest desire is that by the time I write next month’s column, the worst is behind us and we can say we weathered the storm, becoming braver and stronger by the day.

While I might have more questions than answers, and things feel uncertain, I do know for a fact that your local library cares so much about you. I can’t wait until the door is unlocked and you come walking in the library. Until then, our contact information is at the end of this column. Reach out to us, we will be checking voicemail, email and postal mail. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and website. I will leave you with, “Please stay positive and well!”

Remember, “No Place So Near Takes You So Far.” Our homepage is weedsportlibrary.org. Call us at (315) 834-6222. Email us at director@weedsportlibrary.org. Find us on Facebook!

Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library.

