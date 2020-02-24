Weedsport Free Library: Signs of spring are appearing

By this time of year, we are hanging on for some small sign of spring approaching. We set the clocks ahead in the wee hours of March 8, and tax forms have arrived at the library. So there: I have given you not one, but two signs of spring! Regarding tax forms, we have both state and federal forms. We can also print forms from the tax websites; regular printing fees of 25 cents per page apply.

We encourage knit/crochet enthusiasts to gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, to create scarves/hats/throws for charity. Stay the whole session or drop in for part of it! Bring a bag lunch if you would like. All items will be donated to a great cause. Bring your own needles and yarn, or select from our library stash. Yarn donations are welcome!

The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library will hold their annual meeting at the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. If you are not a Friend, you are invited to join this friendly group! The Friends are community members who volunteer their time, talents and funds to promote, improve and expand library services. At this meeting, we will review the accomplishments of 2019 and plan for 2020. A light finger food dinner and dessert will be served, compliments of the Friends. Please let us know if you can attend by Monday, March 16.