Weedsport Free Library: Signs of spring are appearing

By this time of year, we are hanging on for some small sign of spring approaching. We set the clocks ahead in the wee hours of March 8, and tax forms have arrived at the library. So there: I have given you not one, but two signs of spring! Regarding tax forms, we have both state and federal forms. We can also print forms from the tax websites; regular printing fees of 25 cents per page apply.
We encourage knit/crochet enthusiasts to gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, to create scarves/hats/throws for charity. Stay the whole session or drop in for part of it! Bring a bag lunch if you would like. All items will be donated to a great cause. Bring your own needles and yarn, or select from our library stash. Yarn donations are welcome!
The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library will hold their annual meeting at the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. If you are not a Friend, you are invited to join this friendly group! The Friends are community members who volunteer their time, talents and funds to promote, improve and expand library services. At this meeting, we will review the accomplishments of 2019 and plan for 2020. A light finger food dinner and dessert will be served, compliments of the Friends. Please let us know if you can attend by Monday, March 16.
Senior Cinema will view the newly released movie “Knives Out” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. If you like a whodunit, this very entertaining movie is for you!
Family Flicks for March will feature the movie “Frozen 2” at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. “Frozen 2” has a run time of 1 hour and 43 minutes. We ask that children 5 and younger be accompanied by an adult.
Lego Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Children of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
Winter storytimes continue through March. Preschool Story Time is on Tuesday mornings from 10:15 to 11. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is on Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 and is for children 15 months to age 3. This program includes board books, songs, crafts and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library! As a reminder, when Weedsport schools have a delay, Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time will be cancelled that day.
Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library run their book sale year-round. New donations come in every day, and some loyal Friends sort and maintain the sale. You are welcome to donate your gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks. Please: No encyclopedias, textbooks or VHS. Our winter clearance sale runs through rest of February. Buy one item, get one “like” item free!
Don’t forget about the numerous resources available for free with your library card! Browse the catalog for books, movies, audiobooks, digital downloads, databases and much more!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library. The library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.