Weedsport Free Library: Signs of spring, storytime and more

By this time of year, we are hanging on for some small sign of spring approaching. We set the clocks ahead in the wee hours of March 14 and tax forms have arrived at the library. So there — I have given you not one, but two signs of spring! Regarding tax forms, we have received both state and federal forms. We can also print forms from the tax websites; regular printing fees of 25 cents per page apply.

COVID-19 has been in our vocabulary for nearly a year now. While we see hopeful signs in containing the virus, we want you to know we are continuing with all of our protocols to keep staff and patrons safe at the library. We are happy to deliver your items curbside; please know this is still a choice. All items coming in the library, such as returned materials and book sale donations, are still being quarantined for seven days. Meeting room use is at 50% capacity. Groups are once again signing up to use the meeting room. Attendees are expected to keep capacity in the room to under 14 people, wear their masks and wipe down surfaces when done.