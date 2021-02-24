Weedsport Free Library: Signs of spring, storytime and more

By this time of year, we are hanging on for some small sign of spring approaching. We set the clocks ahead in the wee hours of March 14 and tax forms have arrived at the library. So there — I have given you not one, but two signs of spring! Regarding tax forms, we have received both state and federal forms. We can also print forms from the tax websites; regular printing fees of 25 cents per page apply.
COVID-19 has been in our vocabulary for nearly a year now. While we see hopeful signs in containing the virus, we want you to know we are continuing with all of our protocols to keep staff and patrons safe at the library. We are happy to deliver your items curbside; please know this is still a choice. All items coming in the library, such as returned materials and book sale donations, are still being quarantined for seven days. Meeting room use is at 50% capacity. Groups are once again signing up to use the meeting room. Attendees are expected to keep capacity in the room to under 14 people, wear their masks and wipe down surfaces when done.
We haven’t resumed live programming at the library, such as preschool story time, but you can watch Mrs. Quinn’s virtual storytime and pick up her take-and-make craft kits that coordinate with the stories. Storytime with Mrs. Quinn is posted every Thursday both on the Weedsport Free Library Facebook page and also on the library’s website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs and finger plays. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for March. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday, which is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page. Thank you to the Friends of the Weedsport Free Library for supporting this program.
Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Library run their book sale year-round. New donations come in every day and some loyal Friends of the Library sort and maintain the sale. You are welcome to donate your gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks. Please, no encyclopedias, textbooks or VHS. Due to COVID-19 and space needed to quarantine items, we are asking that donations be limited to one bag or box per week per patron. Right now there are lots of needle art and sewing/quilting books and magazines in the book sale. Come browse and feed your creativity appetite!
Don’t forget about the numerous resources available for free with your library card! Browse the catalog for books, movies, audiobooks, digital downloads, databases and much more.
Stay warm, stay well and come visit the library soon!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.