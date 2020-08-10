Weedsport Free Library: Slowly trying to return to normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another month in 2020 has gone by, and our usual rites of summer have been tossed into the corona air. The summer sounds of crickets and school supply commercials seem a bit out of sync. As I’ve shared in previous columns, the goal is to stay well; for that reason, we will continue to do our part and be responsible!

Since last month’s column, most of the Cayuga County libraries have moved from curbside service to the library doors opening! We have implemented a plan for maintaining a safe library environment. Patrons have been so excited to be able to come in to browse and enjoy the library environment. Those patrons wishing to continue to use curbside service may continue to do so; we respect your comfort level and wish to give you options.

We have been so excited to see patrons again! I can’t begin to tell you how loud the quiet is in a locked library! All patrons and visitors for both outside and inside library service are expected to wear a mask. If you come in the library, ask yourself the screening questions and please use the hand sanitizer stations at each entrance. Computer use is limited to 60 minutes per day until COVID-19 restrictions ease. Let us know if you have any questions or special needs/requests.