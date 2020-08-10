Weedsport Free Library: Slowly trying to return to normal

Another month in 2020 has gone by, and our usual rites of summer have been tossed into the corona air. The summer sounds of crickets and school supply commercials seem a bit out of sync. As I’ve shared in previous columns, the goal is to stay well; for that reason, we will continue to do our part and be responsible!
Since last month’s column, most of the Cayuga County libraries have moved from curbside service to the library doors opening! We have implemented a plan for maintaining a safe library environment. Patrons have been so excited to be able to come in to browse and enjoy the library environment. Those patrons wishing to continue to use curbside service may continue to do so; we respect your comfort level and wish to give you options.
We have been so excited to see patrons again! I can’t begin to tell you how loud the quiet is in a locked library! All patrons and visitors for both outside and inside library service are expected to wear a mask. If you come in the library, ask yourself the screening questions and please use the hand sanitizer stations at each entrance. Computer use is limited to 60 minutes per day until COVID-19 restrictions ease. Let us know if you have any questions or special needs/requests.
We encourage you to continue to explore all of our digital resources. What a treasure trove to choose from; we have relied on them heavily during the pandemic! Digital resources are available through the Finger Lakes Library System website (flls.org) or each library’s own website. Click on “Search the catalog," then choose “Digital Downloads” and “eAudiobooks and eBooks (OverDrive)." Should you need assistance, just let us know.
September is traditionally library card signup month. If you don’t have a card, stop by and sign up for one. You will need a card to access the digital resources, which have been a lifeline to so many during these unusual times. Anyone signing up for their first card during the month of September will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Children are eligible for a library card when they enter kindergarten.
This year’s summer reading program, “Imagine your Story” is coming to an end already! Monday, Aug. 17, is the last day for submitting to your book log either on READsquared or on the paper reading logs. For kids ages 4-9, stop into the library for your prizes! Kids 10-12 can choose from prizes at the library or choose a $10 gift card from Amazon or iTunes. Kids 13 and older can choose a $10 gift card to Amazon or iTunes. Call the library for details at (315) 834-6222. Let us know what books you have been reading this summer!
Join Mrs. Quinn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, for our last Virtual Summer Story Time on Zoom! Our theme is bedtime, so wear your pajamas, bring along your favorite blanket or stuffed animal, and let’s enjoy some bedtime stories and songs together! Register by emailing youth@weedsportlibrary.org. Story time is geared to kids ages 2-5.
Virtual Lego Club will be Thursday, Aug. 13. Join in for the first Zoom call at 11 a.m. and hear a fun story, then build a Lego creation based on the story. Come back on the second Zoom call at 1 p.m. for show-and-tell time with your creations! Register by emailing youth@weedsportlibrary.org for both sessions. Lego Club is for kids of all ages.
Be watching for fall children’s programs to begin in September. Story time will begin the week of Sept. 13. Story time includes early literacy fun with books, songs and finger plays, and is geared for kids ages 2-5. As of now, the programs will continue to be virtual, but stay tuned down the road to see if that changes! Be watching the Weedsport Free Library Facebook and website for information on children’s programming.
So “see you soon” in the library or at curbside! Hope you continue to be strong, positive and well!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
