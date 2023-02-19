The library has been fortunate to have strong community support since its founding. Our patrons have felt a sense of care and ownership of the library, often giving generously of their time and financial resources to support the library, and in turn support the community. This month we are grateful to Assemblyman John Lemondes for taking the time to hand-deliver a Bullet Aid check from New York state to our annual board meeting. This funding makes a big difference not only to our small library, but to our community! We are also grateful for the kind students and staff at Weedsport Elementary School for thanking Assemblyman Lemondes with a beautiful, handmade scroll! It is a privilege to have so much support.

Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, but we have plenty to keep you busy for the six more weeks of winter! We will continue to collect food for our annual Share the Love Food Drive to support the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Through the end of February, you can donate non-expired, nonperishable food items to the library to support the food pantry. Thank you in advance for your generous donations.

Throughout February, we continue to celebrate Black History Month by honoring the achievements and struggles of Black Americans throughout history. Celebrate the voices of Black storytellers by checking out books by Black authors throughout the year.

Through the end of February, we be offering Blind Date with a Book. Stop into the library and pick up one of the selected books, but you won’t be able to select based on appearances. The title and cover will be concealed, with only a brief description to entice you. You might find a new, unexpected favorite.

In March, we will celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring the vital role of women in American history. Check out books by women authors for adults and children alike.

The library is happy to continue our chair yoga program weekly at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Chair yoga is accessible to all abilities and ages. No need to register; join instructor Patty Schneider at the library as she leads this gentle yoga class.

The Charity Knitting Group will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the library. The Charity Knitting Group is an informal group that meets once a month. Bring your knitting project and create in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Senior Cinema will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, featuring “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, a historical drama about an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th to 19th centuries.

Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the library. We will be discussing "All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" by George M. Johnson. All adults are welcome. Email director@weedsportlibrary.org, call (315) 834-6222 or stop in to the library to request the Book Club selection.

Baby/Toddler Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. Just a note: There will be no storytime on Thursday, March 16.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. This program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.