Weedsport Free Library: Staying strong and thankful as winter approaches

When you read this column, you will have set the clocks back and turned the calendar to another month. These days continue to be a test in patience, flexibility and perseverance. I remind myself every day that the goal is to stay well. Let's do that together and weather the storm. Whether you need information, internet access, digital resources or a great escape via fiction, we are in the storm with you and will do our best to provide calmer waters!

We continue to be grateful that patrons can come in and browse, stop by and pick up with curbside service and download thousands of e-audiobooks and e-books. We have continued to purchase new print books for all ages. Take a look by visiting weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the Catalog” and scroll through the “New Books” lineup on the carousel. If you keep scrolling below the “New Books” carousel, you will see new materials in other formats. You can check on availability and place a hold. The new books for all ages are shelved separately at the library if you’d like to stop by and browse in person. As always, if we can help guide you with searching, managing your library account or assisting with electronic services, please reach out with a phone call or email.