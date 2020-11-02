Weedsport Free Library: Staying strong and thankful as winter approaches

When you read this column, you will have set the clocks back and turned the calendar to another month. These days continue to be a test in patience, flexibility and perseverance. I remind myself every day that the goal is to stay well. Let's do that together and weather the storm. Whether you need information, internet access, digital resources or a great escape via fiction, we are in the storm with you and will do our best to provide calmer waters!
We continue to be grateful that patrons can come in and browse, stop by and pick up with curbside service and download thousands of e-audiobooks and e-books. We have continued to purchase new print books for all ages. Take a look by visiting weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the Catalog” and scroll through the “New Books” lineup on the carousel. If you keep scrolling below the “New Books” carousel, you will see new materials in other formats. You can check on availability and place a hold. The new books for all ages are shelved separately at the library if you’d like to stop by and browse in person. As always, if we can help guide you with searching, managing your library account or assisting with electronic services, please reach out with a phone call or email.
Story Time with Mrs. Quinn is posted every Thursday both on the Weedsport Free Library Facebook page and also on the library’s website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for November. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that will be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday, which will be displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Kids, be a part of Lego Club at the Library! Build your Lego creation at home based on the current theme, give it a name and share it with us at the library! Lego creations will be displayed here at the library for two weeks. You can also send a picture of your creation to youth@weedsportlibrary.org and we will share it on the library’s Facebook page. For kids of all ages!
The current challenge is transportation. This challenge will run through Nov. 5. Show us your creativity!
The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints, we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs.
The Friends will be kicking off their Holiday Raffle soon! Tickets will be available at the library and also mailed to the Friends membership. The prizes will be on display at the library and photos posted on the library’s Facebook page. A little sneak peek into prize themes: “Olaf and Friends” (“Frozen”), “Sesame Street” 50th anniversary, “Kids’ Baking Challenge," “Color Your World” (Crayola items), “Full Steam Ahead” (science and technology), “Guy Stuff," “Library Swag," "Box of All Things Chocolate" and a lottery ticket tree. Winners will be drawn the week before Christmas. Thank you, Friends, for all you do, even in a pandemic!
Your Thanksgiving meal is likely to look a bit different this year, but we can still be thankful for so many things: Be thankful for your local public library this season of Thanksgiving. We in turn are thankful for all of you. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve your library needs. The nine Cayuga County public libraries are linked electronically and united with the goal of serving you. Stop in today and take advantage of the harvest of resources. A meal for the mind! We look forward to seeing you soon.
The library will closed on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26, and the day after, Nov. 27.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
