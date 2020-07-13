Weedsport Free Library: Storytime, summer reading available virtually

By now I hope you have been able to try curbside service at one or more of the Cayuga County libraries! To use curbside service, place a hold in the online card catalog (flls.org) or call the library — staff is happy to help you with the process. For items owned by Weedsport Free Library, the patron will receive notification that the item is ready for pickup. We ask that the patron call the library to arrange for a pickup time, that way we can have the items ready. When the patron arrives in the parking lot, simply call from your car and we will place your checked-out items on the book cart located by the rear door, then you can hop out and collect them. We ask that all returns be placed in the drop box at the rear of the library; items will be quarantined for 72 hours. Please make sure you are wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
As I write this column, your county libraries are making plans for patrons coming back in the library! Check with your library to find out their specific timeline. Here at Weedsport Free Library, patrons will once again be able to come in beginning Monday, July 20. Those patrons wishing to continue to use curbside service may do so; we respect your comfort level. The library will be open for browsing, pickup and computer use. Use of the programming room for small groups will resume in August. All patrons and visitors to the library will be expected to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer coming in and going out. Our goal remains to keep staff and patrons safe while in the library while following all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.
We encourage you to continue to explore all of our digital resources. What a treasure trove to choose from; we have relied on them heavily during the pandemic! Digital resources are available through the Finger Lakes Library System website (flls.org) or each library’s own website. Click on “Search the catalog,” then choose “Digital Downloads” and “eAudiobooks and eBooks (OverDrive).” Should you need assistance, just let us know.
Our virtual summer reading program kicked off on July 6 and continues until Aug. 16! This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” a celebration of fairy tales, folklore, mythology and sharing your own unique story and voice. Due to COVID-19, all of our performers and programs are online; however, we have a great lineup for your family! We are offering an online reading log system called READsquared. This will track your child’s reading times and events participation to earn points and win prizes throughout the summer program! Reading log folders will still be available as an alternative.
We encourage you to join our private group on Facebook in order to enjoy “Page Turner Adventures.” The programming includes comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games and much more! This program runs five days a week for 10 weeks (it started July 6). Visit the library’s website and Facebook page for READsquared and "Page Turner Adventures" signup information.
The toddlers and preschool crowd are continuing virtual story time with Mrs. Quinn throughout the summer. Find the link on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page. New storytimes are posted on Thursdays. Each week there are stories, songs and a craft idea to share with your little ones! On the second Thursday of every month, there is a live Zoom storytime at 10 a.m. Email Mrs. Quinn at youth@weedsportlibrary.org for an invite.
Online Lego Club will be Thursday, July 24. Join in on Zoom at 11 a.m. for a fun story and build a Lego creation based on the story, then join back at 1 p.m. to share your creations! Email Mrs. Quinn at youth@weedsportlibrary.org for a Zoom invite. Kids of all ages are welcome!
Live entertainment has always been a big part of our summer reading program. Thanks to a Community Foundation Grant, we are able to offer three virtual programs:
• "Science Tellers Presents Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress" takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 17. A lively and interactive tale!
• Moreland the Magician will perform a high-energy 30-minute show on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Magic, comedy and puppets!
• Repco Wildlife Encounters entertains and educates about wildlife on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31.
To register for these virtual programs, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222 to receive a Zoom invite.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
