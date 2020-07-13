Weedsport Free Library: Storytime, summer reading available virtually

By now I hope you have been able to try curbside service at one or more of the Cayuga County libraries! To use curbside service, place a hold in the online card catalog (flls.org) or call the library — staff is happy to help you with the process. For items owned by Weedsport Free Library, the patron will receive notification that the item is ready for pickup. We ask that the patron call the library to arrange for a pickup time, that way we can have the items ready. When the patron arrives in the parking lot, simply call from your car and we will place your checked-out items on the book cart located by the rear door, then you can hop out and collect them. We ask that all returns be placed in the drop box at the rear of the library; items will be quarantined for 72 hours. Please make sure you are wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.