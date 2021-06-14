Weedsport Free Library: Summer reading programs packed with fun

You know it’s almost summer when the Weedsport Free Library is announcing plans for the summer reading program and gazebo line-ups! We are busy putting together a fun summer of entertainment and library fun for all ages.
At the gazebo next to DB’s in Weedsport, June 1 through June 10, children's librarian Linda Quinn read to and promoted the library's summer reading program to 15 Weedsport Elementary School classes (257 students in grades pre-K through four!). This year the New York State Summer Reading Program theme is "Tails and Tales." In 2021, children and teens will be invited to discover the joys of summer reading and libraries. More information on the New York program can be found at www.nysl.nysed.gov/libdev/summer/information.htm.
Registration for Weedsport Library Summer Reading (children and teens) will begin June 28. Participants will receive a reading log, bookmark, and stickers. The completed reading log can be returned to the library by Aug. 14 for a special prize for all ages — preschool through teens! Watch for flyers in June listing all the performances and special programs that are coming this summer!
Family Stories in the Park will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. This program will be held at the Weedsport Trolley Park Pavilion and includes stories, songs and fun! It is geared to young children, but kids of all ages are welcome!
Do your kids love crafts? If so, they will love Crafty Critter Take & Make Kits! Join us at 1 p.m. July 14 at the library for a cat or dog craft toy project and July 21, also at 1 p.m., for a bird feeder craft project. Please register by calling or stopping by the Library.
The Adopt-a-Pet (stuffed animal) program takes place during our summer reading program. Beginning Tuesday, June 29, kids will be able to adopt a stuffed pet which they can take home and keep. With the pet, they will receive a name-tag and adoption papers! The only requirement given is for the kids to commit to care for their pet by reading aloud to it for 20 minutes each night.
Our summer reading programs will be held at the Trolley Park Pavilion, Weedsport (for safe social distancing). The kick off will be a book reading/performance by Weedsport’s own Captain Rick on June 29 at 1 p.m., then on July 8 at 6:30 p.m., Read with Rosie, a retired service dog. Registration required. Then there will be craft days at 1 p.m. on July 14 (make a cat and/or dog toy) and July 21 (make a feeder craft.) Registration required. On Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. the Rev Theatre Company presents “The Golden Goose.” Check out our website for additional programs.
Programs for adults
The Gazebo Gatherings will be slightly abbreviated this year due to COVID. The series begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, with the Stan Colella Quintet, followed by the Carol Bryant Trio on Tuesday, July 27 and finishing up with the Fab Cats on Thursday, Aug. 12. New this year to the series is the Stan Colella Quintet. They will be playing favorites from the 40s and 50s, along with contemporary hits. The group is made up of trumpet, sax, keyboards, drums and bass. Also new to the series is the Fab Cats, an oldies rock group. The Carol Bryant Trio is a returning favorite of jazz standards and bossa-nova as well as a wide variety of acoustic music.
Mark your calendars and get your folding chairs ready. It’s not too early to thank our very generous sponsors: KeyBank, the Village of Weedsport, the Town of Brutus and the Friends of the Weedsport Library.
You can do so much with your library card these days, both electronically and at the library. We look forward to connecting with you!
Diana Wendell is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.