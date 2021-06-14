Weedsport Free Library: Summer reading programs packed with fun

Do your kids love crafts? If so, they will love Crafty Critter Take & Make Kits! Join us at 1 p.m. July 14 at the library for a cat or dog craft toy project and July 21, also at 1 p.m., for a bird feeder craft project. Please register by calling or stopping by the Library.

The Adopt-a-Pet (stuffed animal) program takes place during our summer reading program. Beginning Tuesday, June 29, kids will be able to adopt a stuffed pet which they can take home and keep. With the pet, they will receive a name-tag and adoption papers! The only requirement given is for the kids to commit to care for their pet by reading aloud to it for 20 minutes each night.

Our summer reading programs will be held at the Trolley Park Pavilion, Weedsport (for safe social distancing). The kick off will be a book reading/performance by Weedsport’s own Captain Rick on June 29 at 1 p.m., then on July 8 at 6:30 p.m., Read with Rosie, a retired service dog. Registration required. Then there will be craft days at 1 p.m. on July 14 (make a cat and/or dog toy) and July 21 (make a feeder craft.) Registration required. On Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. the Rev Theatre Company presents “The Golden Goose.” Check out our website for additional programs.

Programs for adults