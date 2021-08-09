Weedsport Free Library: Summer winding down with last gazebo concert

You know it’s August when back-to-school shopping enter conversations. Hope you are having a great summer so far. We still have a few weeks left!

Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library run their book sale year-round during regular library hours. Now through the end of August, the sale is “buy one, get one like item free"! New donations come in every day and some loyal Friends of the Library sort and maintain the sale. You are welcome to donate your gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks. Please, no encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest Condensed, textbooks or VHS tapes.

This year’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” has been a great hit! A reminder to the summer reading challenge participants: Don’t forget to turn your completed reading logs and punch cards into the library so you can collect your prize! Congratulations on all those books you’ve read this summer!

Our final Gazebo Gatherings concert will feature The Fab Cats at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the gazebo located at D.B.’s Drive-in, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. The group's lineup includes Gary Frenay on bass and vocals and Arty Lenin on guitar and vocals. They play music by The Beatles and other classic '60s and British Invasion bands.