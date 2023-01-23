Weedsport Free Library: This Valentine's Day, go on a 'Blind Date with a Book'

January is quickly coming to a close, and we hope your New Year's resolutions are going well! As February approaches there is much to do at the library, and we’re looking forward to seeing you here.

Did you know that in addition to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 is also considered Library Lovers Day? This day honors book lovers and libraries around the globe. Throughout February we will celebrate by offering “Blind Date with a Book." Stop in to the library and pick up one of the selected books, but you won’t be able to select based on appearances. The title and cover will be concealed, with only a brief description to entice you. You might find a new, unexpected favorite.

February is Black History Month, during which we honor the achievements and struggles of Black Americans throughout history. Celebrate the voices of Black storytellers by checking out books by Black authors especially throughout February, but year-long as well.

The library will collect nonperishable food items for the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry throughout the month of February. Please feel free to bring your items into the library to donate non-expired, nonperishable items. Last year, thanks to all of you, the library collected over 160 items! These items are a true help to those in need.

The library is happy to continue our chair yoga program weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga is accessible to all abilities and ages. No need to register; join instructor Patty Schneider at the library as she leads this gentle yoga class.

The Charity Knitting Group will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the library. The Charity Knitting Group is an informal group that meets once a month. Bring your knitting project and create in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Senior Cinema will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. New release “Till” will be featured. “Till” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.

Book club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the library. The February selection is also "Blind Date with a Book"! Everyone will read a different book and share their perspective. All adults are welcome. Email director@weedsportlibrary.org, call (315) 834-6222 or stop in to the library to request the book club selection.

Wintertime Baby/Toddler Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. This is a fun way to introduce your child to the library!

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. This program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed. Just drop by!