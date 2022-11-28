Weedsport Free Library: Tribute Tree, raffles and more holiday happenings

Happy holiday season! This year we are continuing our tradition of the Tribute Tree at the library for a second year. We are giving community members an opportunity to color the season with love, thanks and hope. We invite you to pay tribute to people in your life — past, present or future — by purchasing a colored light to replace a white light on our library tree. Your donation includes the light change and a ribbon tied to a branch with the honoree’s name. You can purchase one tribute for $3 or 10 tributes for $25. The tree will be on display through early January. Stop by the library to fill out the tribute form. Forms are due on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Proceeds benefit the library; please make checks payable to “Weedsport Free Library." Join us in coloring the season with our Tribute Tree!

The Friends of Weedsport Free Library 2022 Holiday Raffle is in full swing! Tickets are available at the library, and on the library website at weedsportlibrary.org/2022-holiday-raffle. The prizes are on display and photos are posted on the library Facebook page. A sneak peek into prize themes includes “Lovely Lavender," “It’s the Real Thing" (Coca-Cola basket), “One in a Minion” (Minion fun), “Do Not Pass Go” (Monopoly basket), “Couch Potato Sports Fan," "Library Lover’s Swag” and the lottery ticket tree. Tickets need to be postmarked or returned to the library by 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Winners will be drawn Monday, Dec. 19. You can also visit the library at the 2022 Winter Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School. We will have the baskets with raffle tickets available to purchase. Thank you, Friends, for all you do! These prizes are amazing! All proceeds benefit the Friends, who in turn enhance your library services and programs.

Additionally, the library is excited to be offering library T-shirts available now to preorder. Descriptions, prices and order forms can be found on the library website at weedsportlibrary.org/libraryapparel. Order forms are due Dec. 10 in order for shirts to arrive in time for the holidays. Stop by the library to get a form or mail your order and payment to the library.

“Senior Cinema” will show the mystery-drama based on Delia Owen’s bestselling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. All are welcome; popcorn will be served.

The library will also do a holiday showing of the classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Popcorn will be served.

Our chair yoga program led by certified yoga instructor Patty Schneider will continue weekly at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome to join.

Weekly "Dungeons & Dragons" for Teens led by professional dungeon master Matthew Menoche will continue throughout December at 3:30 p.m. Mondays.

We are offering a new program for kids, which we are calling Snacks & Stories. Come to the library to hear stories and then make treats that correspond to the stories. There will be a new theme each month! Christmas Snacks & Stories will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. This program is geared to ages 4-10, but all kids are welcome! Registration is required. Please email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Take-and-make craft kits will be available to pick up at the library for the month of December.

Baby/Toddler Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth through 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. There will be a special storytime on Thursday, Dec. 15, when Santa will come for a visit. This will be a great photo opportunity with your little ones! Just a note: There will be no storytime on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. This program is geared to kids 4-13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.

Stories with Simcha will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Come and share a book and some cuddles with our reading dog! Simcha is certified with the PAWS of CNY program. No registration is needed.

We have many holiday-themed kid’s books and movies at the library! Come in and browse our holiday displays!

Library holiday hours: Closed Saturday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 26; Saturday, Dec. 31; and Monday, Jan. 2. We wish you a happy holiday season.