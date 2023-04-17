Did you know libraries around the country have a special observance in April? From April 23 to April 29, Weedsport Free Library will join libraries nationwide in celebrating National Library Week!

The theme this year is “There’s More To The Story." Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats, from picture books to large print, audiobooks to e-books, and more. But there's so much more to the story. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights and lectures. Speaking of library programming, here are some opportunities for you to connect with your local library.

Derrick Pratt, director of education and public programs at the Erie Canal Museum, will be at the library to give a lecture at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. The lecture is titled, “The Life and Times of DeWitt Clinton." Derrick will discuss Clinton’s early life in New York state politics, as well as strong social and economic forces that fostered the idea of a manmade waterway throughout the upstate New York frontier more than 200 years ago. The lecture is free and all are welcome. Please call the library at (315) 834-6222 or email director@weedsportlibrary.org if you plan to attend.

Senior Cinema is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and will feature the movie “Father Stu," based on the true-life story of a boxer who after a near-fatal accident changes his life's path. “Father Stu” has a run time of two hours and five minutes. Snacks and water bottles will be provided.

Book Club will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. This month, we are reading “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom. All adults are welcome. Call the library to reserve a copy of this month’s selection.

Baby/Toddler Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement.

Join us for our first Manga Club meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20! At this discussion group with no assigned reading, you can come to talk about your favorite mangas and related media and topics. Registration is required, and snacks and water will be provided! The club is for ages 13 to 18.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27. This program is geared toward children 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.

Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Library run their book sale year-round during regular library hours. New donations come in every day and some loyal Friends of the Library members sort and maintain the sale. You’ll find not only gently used books but also DVDs, audiobooks and music CDs. Come to the library and discover some treasures in our book sale!

Happy National Library Week! Join us in celebrating the many ways libraries are building strong communities and transforming lives! Visit us today!