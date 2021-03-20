Weedsport Free Library: We are more than a building

Did you know libraries around the country have a special observance in April? From April 4-10, Weedsport Free Library will join libraries nationwide in celebrating National Library Week! The theme this year, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building — and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.