Weedsport Free Library: We are more than a building

Did you know libraries around the country have a special observance in April? From April 4-10, Weedsport Free Library will join libraries nationwide in celebrating National Library Week! The theme this year, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building — and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.
Cayuga County libraries will be celebrating the week in different ways and are in different stages of resuming services. I encourage you to check local library websites for details on events and plans for the week. At Weedsport Free Library we will celebrate by giving out bookmarks and coloring pages. Enter for a door prize drawing each time you visit during National Library Week!
Children’s programming continues to be virtual. Join Mrs. Quinn for Story Time on Thursdays! Each session is posted on Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook page and website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs and finger plays. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become life-long members of your community library!
Come to the library for Kids’ Take & Make craft kits for spring! These kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead to (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday and is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Stop by the library and check out the new children’s books! New books can also be viewed on the library’s website. Go to weedsportlibrary.org and click on “search the catalog." Once there, scroll through the New Books list.
Do you love frequenting used book sales? The Friends of the Library run their book sale year-round during regular library hours. Now through April the sale is “buy one, get one like item free”! New donations come in every day and some loyal Friends of the Library sort and maintain the sale. You are welcome to donate your gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks, one bag or box per person per week due to COVID restrictions. Please, no encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest Condensed, textbooks or VHS.
Don’t forget about the numerous resources available for free with your library card! Browse the catalog for books, movies, audiobooks, digital downloads, databases and much more. Discover your passions and achieve your goals. Count the ways to connect at the library, the possibilities are endless!
Happy National Library Week! Join us in celebrating the many ways libraries are building strong communities and transforming lives! The theme has extra meaning in light of what we have endured with COVID; it feels more like “Welcome BACK to your library”! We will be so glad to see you.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.