Weedsport Free Library: We're eager to get 2022 started

A brand-new year is here! As you look forward to a fresh start, the library is here to serve you. Your local library can help you with your resolutions, new objectives, a habit to break, new things to try or whatever your goals are for the new year. Consider a resolution to spend more time reading, reading from diverse authors or listening to more audiobooks. Today's column offers some some suggestions on how the library can help you meet your 2022 goals.

If you don’t have a library card, visit your local library and get one. Use your library card to access items at the library as well as electronic databases and digital downloads. The nine public libraries in Cayuga County are members of the Finger Lakes Library System and linked electronically. You can use your library card at any Finger Lakes Library System member library! If you feel safer staying at home, please visit: catalog.flls.org/polaris and click on “My Account” to register for a card.

E-books and audiobooks have become increasingly popular during COVID. As a cardholder you have access to thousands of e-books and audio books that can be downloaded to your phone, mp3 player or e-reader at no charge. Download the “Libby” app on your device for access to digital downloads from your local library. Libby is used by millions of patrons worldwide!

Did you know the library has a book club? Joining a book club can be a great opportunity to spend time with others in the community, read diverse titles and discuss a variety of perspectives. The book selection for January is "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes. Our book club meets monthly on selected Tuesday evenings. Please call the library or email Samantha at director@weedsportlibrary.org for more details or to join. All are welcome.

Join us for “Senior Cinema” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. We will view “Respect,” a musical drama based on the life of beloved singer Aretha Franklin. Jennifer Hudson gives a knockout performance as she was chosen by Aretha Franklin herself to star in this biographical film. Please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Winter Story Times start in January. Preschool Story Time is held every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. This program includes a weekly theme with stories, songs, finger play and a craft. Toddler Rhyme Time is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child.

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-13.

Call the library with questions about any of these programs. Masks are required inside the library for ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly. There is a four for $1 special running on all movies, music and audiobooks as well as a two for $1 special on books running through January. Due to the high volume of donations we ask that donations be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for supporting the Friends!

Please note that weekday Library hours are changing in January 2022. We will be closing at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

We look forward to meeting your library needs in the new year. Best wishes for a happy, healthy and successful 2022! Remember to give yourself credit for all you’ve accomplished in 2021, even if it’s just getting through another pandemic year. We’re in this together!

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

