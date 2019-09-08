In September, Weedsport Free Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning. For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness.
This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on adventure as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Weedsport Free Library invites kindergartners to senior citizens to stop by and get a library card. Anyone checking out an item in September can enter to win a cool prize (a Smithsonian planetarium projector)! Enter each time you check out an item!
Storytime programs for the fall will begin the week of Sept. 8. The preschool program will be 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 10. This program is for children 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time will be held 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 12 and is for babies through age 2. This program includes board books, songs and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library.
Family Flicks for September is featuring “Aladdin.” From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Aladdin," the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. “Aladdin” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Lego Club is back starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26! Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Come and be creative!
For the adults, the charity knitting/crochet group will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Bring a bag lunch if you’d like!
Senior Cinema at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, will feature the newly released movie “The Hustle.” Two female scam artists (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) compete to swindle a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune. Bring a friend and let us entertain you!
The Friends of the Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. New members are always welcome!
We wish students of all ages a successful year of learning. Let us help you achieve your goals! What’s the most important school supply that doesn’t cost a penny? A library card! Get one this month!