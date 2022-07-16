 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Weedsport Garden Club to present area garden tour

The Weedsport Garden Club will present a Summer Delight Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the village area.

There will be six gardens on the tour, some cottage-style and some more formal.

Participants can purchase tickets, which are $10, in the parking lot of Weedsport Elementary School. Maps and programs will be available there as well, and the tour is self-guided.

Proceeds from the tour will support a club scholarship for a high school senior pursuing studies in horticulture or a related field.

