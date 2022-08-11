 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weedsport museum to host talk on Auburn prison history

Auburn Correctional Facility

Auburn Correctional Facility.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

"The History of the Auburn Correctional Facility" will be the subject of a presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Old Brutus Historical Society & Museum, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport.

Presenter John "Dick" Rourke is a retired caption with the state department of corrections who became interested in the prison's history while working the night shift with John Miskell, a leading authority on that history.

Admission is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (315) 834-9342.

