Weedsport museum to host talk on Auburn prison history

"The History of the Auburn Correctional Facility" will be the subject of a presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Old Brutus Historical Society & Museum, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport.

Presenter John "Dick" Rourke is a retired caption with the state department of corrections who became interested in the prison's history while working the night shift with John Miskell, a leading authority on that history.

Admission is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (315) 834-9342.