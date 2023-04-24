Again quoting from old copy from The Weedsport Cayuga Chief newspaper. Let's see what was going on in the village, about this time of year, on April 14, 1879.

E.H. Henderson of the firm of Henderson & Co. has returned from a buying trip to N.Y. C.S.W. Treat is about to erect a new barn to take the place of one destroyed by fire. S.D. Skelton has the job of building the barn. Because we told the exact truth about the Greenback Conf. at Weedsport and the resolutions adopted by two seated at the Willard House the other day, Mr. Ury Moford waxes wrath as he is likely to do on slight provocation and calls us LIAR & BIGOT.

Over a hundred drift bolts were stolen the latter part of last week from the Muskrat Creek trestle, which is being rebuilt. Officer Lee & Sprague spent 2 days in pursuit of the thieves & finally arrested Clifton Gault & Seymour Sturge, who were brought before Police Justice L. B. Little. Frank Barner of this village has a suit pending in the Supreme Court for divorce from his wife Lizzie Barner. I.L. Van Dorn caught a wild duck with a fish hook and corn. The bird was not harmed. Fel Martin has a hen who has resolved to do her duty for the glory of the Oaklands, or split. Accordingly, she has turned her toes out and produced an egg measuring 8 3/4 by 8 inches and weighing 6 oz.

Fire Chief Engineer Wood of Syracuse was in town to see the Silsby steamer operate and was highly pleased with its work. There was never any doubt that Mr. WELLES was removed as Warden of Auburn Prison and Mr. Moses put in his place for political reasons. S.E. Lewis of Oxford, N.Y. talked to the farmers of the local Dairymen's Assoc. on the quality of butter. He noted that the price of milk is now 46 cents a quart. Albert Streeter is expanding his coal business & has leased a piece of land from Mrs. Williams north of North St & will erect sheds thereon. He'll also stock lumber.

Surprise parties are becoming a social institution & we can't keep track of them. One of the last was at Mr. & Mrs. David Legg's on the Oaklands on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of their marriage. A.B. Swartout clothing store at 63 Genesee St. in Auburn is now advertising in the "CHIEF." "Doc" Barner a "shattered wreck" has been sent to the Soldier's Home at Bath, N.Y.

And finally this month: Eggs should be sold by the pound. The Plymouth Rock fowls of A.W. Shurtleff would then get credit for their labors. A dozen eggs weighed 6 ounces heavier than a dozen brought in by other farmers.