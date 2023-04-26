There is a saying that "one person's trash is another person's treasure."

This could never be truer than when our Weedsport fourth graders partook in a diorama project, wherein shoe and boot boxes that were no longer needed were called upon to be upcycled as the structural use for interactive colonial village shops.

The best part about these shops, other than the fact that our children learned and had a wonderful time engaging in this project, was the fact that each shop was made to be interactive with the help of the folks within the MakerSpace of Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Those people are instructional technology integration specialists Jonathan Schillace and Karen Schuab, and technical specialist Jessica Gable.

Of everyone's hard work, the fourth grade team told me, "By collaborating with these folks, they were able to bring the students' ideas to life with the use of all that MakerSpace has to offer.”

After fourth-grade teachers Julie D’Alessandro, Shantel Dolph and Cristin Rathbun delivered the unit on colonial villages, the children were frontloaded with the knowledge that was necessary to help them work toward creating what components were inherent within a colonial village shop.

When I asked the fourth grade team what they did to prepare their students for this event, they told me that the children investigated and examined colonial history and were taught to understand the interactions and interrelationships amongst the trades.

The ladies then assisted the students in researching a colonial village trade person, along with the goods that were made, the skills and the tools that were needed, and how the shop would look during that specific time period.

During the construction of each village shop, they worked to have an end result occur: that when someone touches certain conductive materials within any one of the shops, the attached computer would then tell some facts about that specific area of the shop. The students prerecorded the facts into the computer, so it was their actual voices being used when the conductive material was touched within each shop diorama.

When I asked Schillace and Schuab their feelings about the entire project, they told me, “It is so satisfying to hear students voicing how much they loved creating their projects and traveling to the MakerSpace. When you hear, ‘This is the best field trip ever!’ and you as the instructor also know how much learning took place. It’s almost like we are disguising the academic rigor in the creative process, as they don’t even grasp how their skills have grown throughout the process! Not only did students learn their social studies curriculum, they engaged in the engineering and design process as they planned and built their models, had to collaborate with a partner, problem-solve, work through challenges and furthered their public speaking skills as they recorded their sound clips. It was beautiful to watch!”

In regard to a specific example, one of the shops that was built was the blacksmith's shop. The children had to include specific tools required for such a shop, which in this case were an anvil, forge, tongs and hammers. Conductive buttons within the shop diorama were connected to a circuit, and once specific buttons were pressed, the recording of student voices talked about that certain part of the shop.

Other shops that were constructed were the wig maker, printer, copper, carpenter, milliner, shoemaker, silversmith, blacksmith and wheelwright shops.

It was an exciting day when our entire school was able to visit the colonial village museum one Friday to see the fine work that was completed by our fourth graders.

When I asked the team what the most exciting thing was for them to witness regarding this entire project, they told me, "The most exciting thing was how well the students work together and stayed on task for the entire day, while working within the maker space facility. The students were truly interested and engaged for the duration of the day."

Of this body of work, our principal, Tim Cowin, told me, “The fourth grade students really enjoyed going to the MakerSpace, and the teachers did a wonderful job integrating science and social studies in a way that the whole school could enjoy. Great job by all our fourth grade students and teachers!

Fourth grade student Makenna Guild expressed to her teacher on that day that, "Lunch is my favorite part of the day! I don't want to go to lunch today. Can we keep working?"

Dolph told me that she cannot wait to return and see what else the students can do with the technology and material at the MakerSpace, while Rathbun expressed that it was a great way for students to show what they learned about colonial trades, in addition to collaborating solving problems and being creative.

D’Alessandro mentioned how much more rewarding this year's unit was due to the use of the MakerSpace. She stated that because the children were able to use the research and bring the colonial shop to life with the use of technology and the materials at the MakerSpace, she was so proud of the work that her students did to complete this hands-on final product.

Schuab stated that she “absolutely loved how this project merged the technology piece with the hands-on building component that all our students need. There was a little bit for everyone!”

Schillace happily mentioned to me, “Students thrive when they actively engage in project-based learning. We are all makers, driven to create.”

From my perspective, this is what I absolutely love about this entire body of work: From instruction and learning, through the research and development of the village shops to the execution and delivery of the finished products, the most rudimentary elements, which were intensely labored over, while using light by sun and candle, bare hand and tool, somehow decades and centuries later, could be merged within a unit, utilizing technology to not only teach, but to appreciate, not only how far we have come, but how blessed we are to have been as a country and a people, shaped and built by craftspeople with a work ethic of epic proportions, who have helped to make so much possible for us today. The children need to see and respect where we came from to appreciate why we are here, and where we can go.

I will, in an article both 12 years after I quoted him, and nearly 23 years after Steve Jobs delivered these words in the Stanford commencement address on June 12, 2005, refer to him once again to show the power of the connection to the past and the present:

He said, “Again, you can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect the dots looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.”

Coming from a “pretty successful” guy, those are words that certainly apply in real life, and with this project as well! A wonderful job to all involved!