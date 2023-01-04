Weedsport schools: Giving Train a heartfelt experience for students, teachers

This type of train needed no tracks. What it did have was bus driver Miss Vicki, a bunch of second and third grade kids, our Elementary Student Government Organization, teachers Mrs. Simon, Mrs. Woodhams and Mrs. Beerman, teacher aides Mrs. Finch and Mrs. Lake, and one student teacher, Ms. Graves, all riding no rails while on the Giving Train.

With a destination and four stops, the bus left Weedsport Elementary School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, and headed to the Schwartz Towers, Walmart, BJ's, and then back to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry with one mission in mind: To enrich the lives of others while accepting nothing in return other than a happy heart knowing that everyone involved made a difference.

When I asked Simon for her thoughts regarding this initiative, she said, "The kids had a great time giving back to others while not receiving anything in return, besides a warm heart and a good feeling."

At the first stop, that being the Schwartz Towers, the children sang "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Feliz Navidad," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "All I Want for Christmas" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

It absolutely has to be noted that during the song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," my dear friend Mrs. Jackie Finch, a.k.a. "Jackson," dressed as a Christmas tree while the second and third grade students danced around her!

BJ's was the second stop, where the children dropped off the unwrapped toys that cost less than $5 apiece, which the children and their families donated. The students sang Christmas carols for everyone within the store while they brought the gifts inside.

After this, the bus rolled into the Walmart parking lot, where the students got off the bus with a bag of clothing and gave them to two workers who met them at the Rescue Mission trailer, before getting a group picture prior to boarding the bus.

Before the trip, families were notified, asking for clothing donations. Students and parents brought the items in a few days before the trip.

The last stop for the day found everyone at the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry in Weedsport.

Prior to the trip, the students and their families were asked to donate one to five nonperishable food items. Once there, each student carried the items into the food pantry and placed them onto a table. Expiration dates were scrutinized, and the items were to be sorted onto shelves thereafter.

ESGO advisor Mrs. Beerman told me of the entire day's events, "The Giving Train was a heartwarming experience for everyone involved. The ESGO students were thrilled to be invited to join the kindness mission, and they were excited to spread the word to their homerooms and collect donations from their classmates."

Our principal, Tim Cowin, told me, "The day's events allow students and teachers to get out into the community to help others while learning how to support our neighbors which is a life lesson we all need.

"Not only do I love seeing the joy the kids bring to the community members we are in contact with during this time, but I love seeing how excited the kids get too. They can see the positive impact they make, when singing to the residents at Schwartz Towers in addition to the smiles on the faces of those they came in contact with while walking through BJ's. It was such a warm feeling to see."

In closing, this entire initiative was such a great way to spend quality time during the Christmas season while readying for another new year.

It is my hope that you, your family and friends were surrounded by love and happiness this holiday season.

Sharing the joy of this time of year not only allows us to harken back to our childhoods, but to appreciate the blessings we have right in front of us, while we share special times with special people who we love and who love us back.