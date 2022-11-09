Weedsport schools: Meet our newest faculty, staff

Every school year, one of my first articles welcomes our new hires to the district. This year is no exception.

Please help me welcome the following people to our school community. Teresa Auchman is our school district treasurer. Brenda Bach joined our bus driver team. Nichole Bachman has been hired as a junior-senior high school teacher aide. Chantel Dolph is a fourth grade elementary teacher within our building. Haley Farris and Linda Fey are both elementary teacher aides within our building. Additionally, Deb Kula is joining us as a part-time special education teacher within both buildings in the district, and Christin Rathbun has also been hired as a fourth grade elementary teacher as well.

School district Treasurer Teresa Auchman received her associate degree in business administration. She worked in the business office at The Citizen for 15 years and also owned and operated her own marketing company for 10 years. She appreciates how welcoming everyone was upon her arrival to the district, and she is enjoying being part of the staff and a member of the district office team.

From Dade City, Florida, and then all the way to Montezuma when she was 3 years old, Chantel Dolph joins us on our fourth grade team. Holding a master’s degree in special education, Dolph previously was appointed within the Port Byron Central School District. Dolph told me that she enjoys spending time with her family, going to dinner with friends, and doing crafts. Shaping the minds of her students and seeing growth, is what she told me is amazing to see throughout just one school year's time within her classroom.

After an amazing 32-year run as a community day care provider within our school district, Linda Faye joins us as a cafeteria aide within our building. Born in Buffalo and raised in Skaneateles, she graduated from SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Morrisville with a degree in horse husbandry. She enjoys riding and camping with her horses, in addition to tending to her flowerbeds and vegetable garden. An added bonus of being within our building for her is that she has the opportunity to see some of her previous year’s day care children on a daily basis. In her new role within the cafeteria, she does what she can to make sure that the kids eat well before heading back to class for an afternoon.

Deb Kudla was born in Syracuse. She went to Bishop Grimes Jr.-Sr. High School and SUNY Geneseo, and earned both bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. Her master’s degree is in deaf education, and she taught deaf students in the Port Byron Central School District for 12 years. She currently works within the resource rooms of both of the elementary and high school buildings, and has come here after working for 33 years at Port Byron. After her retirement, she subbed for a while and also worked at the E. John Gavras Center for three years. She likes to read, watch TV and go to the beach. Additionally, she absolutely loves the children who she works with.

Fourth grade teacher Christin Rathbun attended the West Hill Central School District and completed her bachelor’s degree at SUNY Cortland. She majored in early childhood and childhood education, with a concentration in English language arts. Prior to joining our faculty and staff she was a teacher within the Groton Central School District, and she loves to spend time with friends and family, stay active and enjoy spending time with her cats, while baking at home and collecting houseplants. She enjoys getting to know her students and appreciates the sense of accomplishment students feel when they become confident about what they are learning within the classroom.

Every year our district has the opportunity to welcome many new and fresh faces within our walls. Each of these individuals who have been hired have brought much to our district already within just a short two months’ time. I wish them continued happiness as they help our children excel and enjoy on a daily basis.