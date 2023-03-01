To begin, this article on the Lego Robotic Competition, held at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES on Saturday, Jan. 28, I wanted to connect Legos to life. When I put both into a Google search, I came across a wonderful quote by a gentleman named S.M. Rahman.

He stated that life doesn't go smoothly all the time. It has its weird way of ups and downs. But if you start seeing life as a box of Legos, you can build a life where things go comparatively smooth, where you can have happiness and peace. He went on to say that it's a good idea to focus on creating a solid base for any endeavor you take, count every Lego you have in your hand, and enjoy the life-construction process like a kid. He concludes, "Have a well-constructed, happy life."

If it were all that easy, how great it would be. But it definitely is a start, and a wonderful way to look at the building blocks that are a huge part of the lives of many children, and a wonderful way to tie it in as an analogy to adults as well.

From the Weedsport Central School District, we sent six sixth-graders to compete; the top five teams will move on to compete at the state level in Buffalo, and they will vie for the chance to compete at the international level.

Led by academic intervention services teacher Jeannette Mitchell, who coached our students for the competition, the students are Benson Bozeat, Cody Foltz, Sage Howard, Grayson, McNabb, Tucker Munn and Gabriel Overend.

Mitchell told me that the students built Lego structures set on a large table before they could begin preparing for the competition. The structures all represented real-life use of energy in communities. Prior to doing this, the students had to learn basic coding skills, using the Lego Education Spike Prime app.

The code they created made the robot move on the table. It pushed objects, turned around and lifted objects as well. They built attachments for the robot to complete various tasks, and they also had to do research on an energy issue that they faced.

Mitchell's team decided to research if windmills, while attached to vehicles, could use that energy to power the vehicles instead of fuel.

Three presentations took place in the morning, which were core values, robot design and the research project. They had time to practice their robot missions in between each of those in what they called the pit, which was the gym.

Parents were invited to join at noon for an opening ceremony, and all 18 teams paraded into the conference room. Our children competed against three different teams throughout the afternoon, but their robot mission scores were compared to all teams. Only our students' highest score was counted for an overall score.

We won a core values trophy made out of Legos. This was for demonstrating the six core values, which are discovery, inclusion, impact, innovation, teamwork and fun during the team challenge.

Our best robot round won us 185 points.

Mitchell told me that she was proud of her team's commitment to improve the robot's precision during the robot rounds throughout the season.

No question the Buffalo and/or international competitions would have been nice to attend, but nothing beats the camaraderie that takes place preparing for an event like our children were a part of a few weeks ago.

Legos, period, are such a powerful pieces of play.

Many years ago back in 2009, while our father was in the hospital in Rochester, my brother, Matthew, and I wanted to pass the time and create a moment's worth of a diversion. We decided to go to the Strong Museum of Play. There, we visited the Lego "Art of the Brick" exhibit developed by award-winning artist Nathan Sawaya.

Talk about how Legos can connect with real life! The sculptures he created using only Lego bricks made for amazing, awe-inspiring representations for visitors to not only enjoy, but to bring visitors thought-provoking works, allowing us to not only relate them to real life, but also harken back to a time when they offered more than just things to do as a pastime within our childhoods. All in attendance were allowed to imagine, develop, create and grow using a product that is way more than just a piece of colorful acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, as shared on "Compound Interest"; it is a building block of so much more than a finished product for sure.