Quoted from Sir Paul McCartney, "One of my biggest rules for me, still, is sitting down with a guitar or piano, and just out of nowhere, trying to make a song happen."

To say that McCartney is an accomplished musician is perhaps the greatest understatement I could possibly make within this article or any article for that matter, so to me, any quote I could retrieve from him would be impactful for sure, and an appropriate start to an article regarding music within Weedsport Elementary School.

Music can take you on a journey without ever leaving the place you are at. Whether you make it, write it, play it or listen to it, it can transform any moment and take you to an entirely different place either in your past, in your present or for something hopeful in your future.

To tie into what I said, I will also quote the "Piano Man," Billy Joel, when he stated, "As long as there are memories, yesterday remains. As long as there is, hope, tomorrow awaits. As long as there is friendship, today is beautiful.”

Joel additionally said, "If you make music for the human needs you have within yourself, then you do it for all humans. We need the same things. You enrich humanity, with the profound expression of these feelings."

Mary Buchmann, our music teacher, certainly understands the power of what a good music program can do for our school district and our students.

Over the summer, she told me there were discussions about how to revitalize our music department, coming out of a worldwide pandemic. They talked about ways we could keep students going with music after they leave our elementary building. She told me that she realized if students knew how to play an instrument, that they could accompany themselves, they might continue on to the classes at the high school like chorus and band, and they may even take electives where they create their own music.

So out of the thought — to add to not only teaching choral music, but having various students in the building learn how to play, tone, chimes and recorders — the idea for her to teach our fifth graders the ukulele was born.

Of this endeavor, our principal, Tim Cowin, told me that ukuleles have become a natural progression in our music program, and if the students are not in the band program, they can still take part in the ukulele group. He went on to say that this is just another pathway that Mrs. Buchmann has created to support the web of music within our building.

Buchmann told me that she had 18 students in the fall, who were interested in learning how to play the ukulele, and said that she will continue to have 18 this spring.

What seems like only yesterday, which it absolutely was not, our ukulele musicians played “Jingle Bells," “Last Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad” for the Christmas concert.

For the spring concert, they are working on preparing “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, “Hallelujah” from “Shrek," “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Count on Me” also by Bruno Mars. It will soon be decided which of these will be performed at the concert.

Before the spring concert, the children will be performing for our very own board of education at its meeting the evening of April 10.

When I asked Buchmann what she enjoyed about teaching the ukulele to her children, she told me, "I am very happy that the students are getting so they can find a song and play it on their ukuleles. Some of the students are also starting to write their own songs, and I find it extremely exhilarating."

Buchmann told me that she has the children using Flipgrid as they record songs and send them back to her to help them work toward earning award belts, which encourages them to participate and practice.

She also told me that for each song they record for the first time they get two to three points, and each additional time they record the same song they get another point. For every three points, they get another belt. If a student either finds a different song or writes their own song and records it, they get four points.

Currently, Buchmann said that four out of 18 students have received all nine of their belts. Once they hit nine, if they do more videos for her, they actually earn extra bravo points for the class reward.

She went on to tell me that to date, the 18 students have recorded over 100 videos for her.

When telling me what makes the ukulele so unique, Buchmann said this instrument works very well for small hands even though it takes a great deal of practice; they can learn basic chords fairly well.

She additionally stated that it will help them to play the guitar or piano in the future due to the similarities each has to one another.

Buchmann told me that the students are inspiring her with their love of practicing and performing music. Does it really get any better than that?

Personally, I can certainly think of another musician who loves to allow life and music to inspire him more, five decades after his start with his band in the ‘70s. Sting wrote, "If you play music with passion and love and honesty, then it will nourish your soul."

So, soul nourishing, during instrumental practice in an elementary school, which can inspire their own music teacher — play away children, play away! What a gift to give to the instructor and to the students alike!