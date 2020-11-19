Weedsport woman joins with Schweinfurth to give away hats, scarves

“I have been homeless, endured a history of sexual abuse, and know what it means to have someone outside of your circle affirm you,” Johnson said. “I know that this one act of kindness could make a world of difference. It's powerful.”

Chrystal Burden, another recipient of the giveaway, agreed: “Someone took the time to make this for us,” she said. “It’s just wonderful!”

Johnson is founder of the Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, a nonprofit that provides scholarships, mentors and entrepreneur coaching for young women of color.

“I am always drawn to movements and activities that support women,” she said. “I'm originally from New York City and after spending a few brutal winters in central New York, I dreamed of having local artisans create outerwear as gifts to the women sheltered at the Rescue Mission.”

Knitters like Mary Beth Haswell, of Skaneateles, helped Johnson fulfill that dream. A member of the Schweinfurth’s knitting group, she made and donated several pieces to the cause.

“I really wish I had made more items for this project,” she said. “What impressed me most was that this project was giving me the power to help empower women who may not have had many helping hands in their lives.”