Welch Allyn owner recognized for workplace health

Hillrom, owner of Welch Allyn in Skaneateles, has been recognized for its commitment to employee health by the American Heart Association.

The association's 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index awarded gold status to Hillrom. It is one of only two organizations in central New York with gold status, and one of only four recognized by the index. The index is a free, web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to assess workplace health programs.

More than 450 organizations completed the index this year, and nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status.

“The American Heart Association commends these organizations for their achievements in promoting a culture of health and well-being for their workforce. As employees continue to navigate balancing responsibilities at home and at work, it remains critically important to focus not just on the physical health of employees but mental well-being as well. We look forward to continuing our work with business leaders in our community in support of a healthier workforce in mind, heart and body,” American Heart Association Executive Director Franklin Fry said in a news release.

For more information, visit heart.org or hillrom.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0