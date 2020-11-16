Welch Allyn parent company recognized for workplace health efforts

Hillrom is one of four central New York organizations recently recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to workplace health.
The medical device company and owner of Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls received gold recognition from the association's Workplace Health Achievement Index. Also recognized were the American Heart Association (gold), Fust Charles Chambers LLP (silver) and Pathfinder Bank (completer).
The web-based scorecard looks at organizational best practices and aggregates health data to assess the overall quality and effectiveness of workplace health programs. It also calculates an average heart health score for employees of the organizations. More than 750 organizations completed the index this year.
“The American Heart Association applauds these local companies for their efforts in cultivating healthier work environments and communities. With the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting how organizations work, we are enthusiastic about the number of organizations committed to building a culture of health and well-being,” said Franklin Fry, executive director of the Greater Syracuse American Heart Association, in a news release.
For more information, visit heart.org/workplacehealth.
