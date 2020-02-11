Wellness fair to be held at Auburn heritage center
Wellness fair to be held at Auburn heritage center

A new Winter Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

The event will feature speakers talking about their wellness journey from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., demonstrations in chiropractic, massage, reiki and acupuncture, local products and more. It is presented by the center and Gift Entertainment City.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit giftentertainmentcity.com.

