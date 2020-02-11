Wellness fair to be held at Auburn heritage center

A new Winter Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

The event will feature speakers talking about their wellness journey from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., demonstrations in chiropractic, massage, reiki and acupuncture, local products and more. It is presented by the center and Gift Entertainment City.