Wells' bells: Aurora college rings in musical centennial

Wells’ bells are 100 years old! Friday, Sept. 30, marked the 100th anniversary of the installation of the bells at Wells College. Nine chimes were gifted to Wells by Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Messner, of Rochester, in memory of their daughter Lillian Messner Chapman (class of 1912). On Sept. 30, 1922, Mr. Messner dedicated the bells with a concert performance. According to that October’s Chronicle report, at least 11 students were swimming in the lake when he played the alma mater. They responded by treading water.

Following a schedule arranged by professor Edith Ellis, students took turns ringing the bells from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every evening. Today, the bells are run prior to dinner every evening at 5:45 p.m., and also for special occasions such as the first snow of the season, victories by the Wells teams, the freezing of the lake, the passing of an alumna or alumnus, or for alumnae and alumni weddings.

The bell ringers club was organized in 1963 and continues strong today. Each group of ringers bring their own personality to the tower, playing tunes that have special meaning for them. There are four required pieces that are played each time the bells are rung. They are the "Vesper Peal," "Jubilate," "The Westminster Peal" — including tolling the hour at the end — and always ending with the Wells alma mater.

The bells were cast by Meneely Bell Co., of Troy. In the 1940s, the youngest bell, the E-flat, was added for a total of 10 bells, an F-major scale, and nicknamed by the students as Fiddle, Goply, Artemis, Bartamus Flat, Cadaver, Dexter, Eeyore, Einstein, Faddle and Goop.

The bells were silent for about a year when they were removed from the tower in July of 1994 to be refurbished and tuned by Richard Watson of Meeks, Watson and Co. at Verdin in Cincinnati, Ohio. The bells were returned in February of 1995 and former students have remarked that they recall the bells sitting on the lawn in front of Main Building, in the shadow of the bell tower.

During the refurbishment, the playing mechanism was counterweighted, making them easier to play. Sarah Viele McLean, class of 1992 (and widely proclaimed “Bellgoddess,” who will return to Aurora to ring the bells upon request) states that “in the old days you used to have to slam your body against the lever of the low F to make it ring.”

Current members of the Wells bell ringers club include head bell ringer Alexander Blaine ‘24, as well as Sabrina Burns ’23, Noah Stoddard ’26, Andrew McKaig ’25 and Nate Phillips ’26. Burns was available for comment and shared her reasons for joining the bells club.

“I’m a bell ringer because I love the tradition of it, and I love going up to the bell tower and seeing the bells and the views of the lake and campus," she said. "I love getting to play music for the whole campus everyday, and it makes me feel closer to the bell-ringers that came before me.”

The sound of the Wells bells ringing today always brings a smile, and sometimes a tear, to all alumnae and alumni. The college plans to host a campus-wide birthday party for the bells from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the college's dining hall. All are welcome to join. We know you’ll love to hear them ring!