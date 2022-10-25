Wells College alumna receives humanitarian award

Wells College has announced that an alumna and trustee, Dr. Vicki E. Panhuise, was recently honored with the Leo B. Hart Humanitarian Award from the University of Arizona.

Panhuise graduated from the Aurora college cum laude with a degree in mathematics, and went on to earn a doctorate in nuclear engineering from the University of Missouri. She has worked as an engineer, in the aerospace industry and in management consulting, and currently serves as director and treasurer for the nonprofit Laptops to Lesothos. She also has volunteer leadership roles at University of Arizona's Eller College of Management, where she is an advisor, and Wells.

The Eller College nominated Panhuise for the award, which recognizes alumni who have made "outstanding contributions to social justice and welfare."

In a news release, Wells President Jonathan Gibralter, said he asked Panhuise to serve on its board of trustees due to her expertise in strategic planning and financial management.

"She has given freely of her time, treasure, and talent for the past few years, and we are fortunate to have her as a trustee and Wells alumna," he said. "She is admired by so many people."

The college added in its news release, "Wells College is delighted to have such a knowledgeable, skilled and philanthropic alumna recognized, and knows she serves as an inspiration to current students and the broader community."

