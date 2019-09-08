Wells College has announced the fall lineup for its Visiting Writers Series. Each event includes readings and master classes by authors of poetry, fiction, nonfiction and drama.
• Sept. 20: Cassie Donnish. Master class, "Writing with Personal Vocabularies: Using Language from Beyond the Everyday," at 12:30 p.m.; nonfiction and poetry reading at 6:30 p.m.
• Oct. 10-11: Michael Don. Fiction reading at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; master class, "The Imaginative Leap: On Fictionalizing Lived Experience," at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
• Oct. 24: "The Healing Muse" launch party at 7 p.m. in the Art Exhibit Room. "The Healing Muse" is the annual journal of literary and visual art published by SUNY Upstate Medical University's Center for Bioethics and Humanities.
• Nov. 7: Philip Memmer. Poetry master class, "Lines of Play: On Lineation," at 12:30 p.m.; poetry reading at 6:30 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public, and unless otherwise noted, take place in the Faculty Parlors lounge in the Main Building on the Wells campus, 170 Main St., Aurora.
For more information, visit wells.edu.