EDUCATION

Wells College announces new VP of marketing, communications

Wells College

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Wells College has announced the addition of Kristopher LaGreca as its new vice president of marketing and communications.

With in-depth knowledge of the latest innovations in digital technology and best practices in marketing and communications, LaGreca will round out the senior leadership team at Wells when he arrives in December, the college said in a news release. He previously served as director of digital strategy at Washington and Jefferson College and Felician University.

“I am excited to bring my depth of experience and passion for communications and marketing to the Wells College community," LaGreca said. "There are so many stories to share about our students and their incredible journeys of self-discovery."

For more information, visit wells.edu.

