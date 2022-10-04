Wells College announces new VP of workforce initiatives

Wells College has announced the beginning of a new strategic initiative in workforce development, and the addition of Dr. Amy Considine as vice president for workforce partnerships.
In her new role, Considine will collaborate with industry leaders to create certification programs that will provide local businesses with new resources to develop and advance employees.
“Wells is thrilled to have Dr. Amy Considine join us as we launch our new strategic initiative to connect Wells to the workforce needs of our time," said Jonathan Gibralter, the Aurora college's president, in a news release. "She brings a wealth of experience to Wells and will lead our initiative to tailor our educational opportunities to meet company needs. Bringing higher education together with business and industry is critical for all of us and Dr. Considine is just the person to move us forward.”
People are also reading…
Considine, who resides in Honeoye Falls, has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience. She holds a Doctor of Education in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University.
For more information, visit wells.edu.