Wells College announces new VP of workforce initiatives

“Wells is thrilled to have Dr. Amy Considine join us as we launch our new strategic initiative to connect Wells to the workforce needs of our time," said Jonathan Gibralter, the Aurora college's president, in a news release. "She brings a wealth of experience to Wells and will lead our initiative to tailor our educational opportunities to meet company needs. Bringing higher education together with business and industry is critical for all of us and Dr. Considine is just the person to move us forward.”