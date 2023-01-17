Wells College hires new registrar, assistant VP

Wells College in Aurora has announced the hiring of Jeremy Kinsman as its new registrar and assistant vice president for academic and student affairs.
Kinsman will begin at the college Jan. 30. He worked for years in several different roles in admissions and financial aid at Cornell University, and also worked at New York Law School. He was born and raised in central New York, and completed his Ph.D. in higher education administration at SUNY University at Buffalo last year. He is a husband and father of two boys, with a third on the way.
“I am thrilled that Jeremy is joining Wells as a new colleague, helping ensure we serve our students well. His work will be critical to ensuring the very best as they build their futures," Wells Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs Susan Henking said in a news release.
For more information, visit wells.edu.