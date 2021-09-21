Wells College hosting events with artist in residence

Gil-Montero has published several book translations, most recently "Edinburgh Notebook" by Valerie Mejer Caso, and has been awarded fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts, the Howard Foundation and more. She also directs the minor in literary translation at St. Vincent College and is founding editor of the small press poetry publisher Eulalia Books.

At Wells, Gil-Montero will host office hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Morgan Hall, where guests can help her print a broadside and discuss publishing, translation, contemporary Latin-American poetry, book arts and more. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, she will host a public workshop, "Radical Translation Poetics," in the faculty parlors of the Main Building. From 9:25 to 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, she will join professor Dan Rosenberg's course on poetic meter and form to discuss Argentinian poet Juan Carlos Bustriazo Ortiz in Macmillan 307. And from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Gil-Montero will present a reading of work from the week and other new projects in the Art Exhibit Room in Macmillan Hall. Students who created work this week will be invited to share it as well.